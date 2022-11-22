'We need more Janices': Las Crucen recognized as Volunteer of the Year for work with Salvation Army

LAS CRUCES – Janice Haley has been volunteering with the Salvation Army Las Cruces Corps for seven years, supervising the organization’s food pantry.

Haley and her son, Kenneth, volunteer three days a week, sorting, packing and distributing food boxes to those in need.

“I just do it because I care,” Haley said. “They need help and the people need it and I happen to have the free time.”

Haley was recognized as the Gerald H. Deabel 2022 Volunteer of the Year Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Dinner. The Salvation Army, Mesilla Valley Hospice and Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico have representation on the Gerald H. Deabel organizational board. The Deabel Volunteer of the Year award rotates annually among the three nonprofits.

Noel Evans with the Salvation Army Las Cruces Corps explained that Haley was presented with a plaque and a $20,000 prize from the foundation.

“(Deabel) wanted to have a wow factor placed upon this award as well. So, the award winner gets $20,000,” she said. “He wanted to encourage people to volunteer. To give of their time and talent.”

Haley supervises the Salvation Army pantry, figuring out how to divide up the non-perishable food into 65 boxes each week. She is originally from Georgia and moved to the Las Cruces area for her husband’s work at White Sands Missile Range. Johnny Haley has since passed away.

She said she has more time on her hands now, and volunteers because she is needed.

“She’s amazing,” Evans said of Haley. “(She and her son) stay until it's all done — freely, willingly, with love, and the desire to make this community a better place. To me, that's a hero …. We need more Janices in this world.”

Salvation Army Angel Tree

People have the opportunity to give back to their community this season with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, which serves all of Doña Ana County. In program, families having a hard time financially can identify toys or clothes their kids might want. Tags with each child’s information are on the Angel Tree in Mesilla Valley Mall. People are encouraged to take a tag and purchase as much as they can for the child. Whatever is left, the organization will fill.

Evans said over 300 families have signed up for the Angel Tree.

This year, donations will be sorted and distributed from the mall. The Salvation Army has already taken over the empty space left by Victoria’s Secret. Distribution will take place Dec. 19 through Dec. 23.

The Salvation Army ensures each child receives at least two toys and a new outfit, Evans said.

“Sometimes the kids hear that we’re having problems with rent, or utilities or food, but no child should have to worry about Christmas,” she said. “One year, I was a single mom and my two little girls — they were a little at the time — and I didn't have for them to have a Christmas. I just didn't have anything … I got up early one morning and I went and stood in line at four o'clock in the morning so that I could receive toys for them for Christmas from the Salvation Army. And I never forgot that and here I am all these years later and I am on the other side of that desk.”

Evans said almost 400 families signed up for toys last year. Families still have a chance to sign up this year.

“My kids know that my heart is here,” she said. “It's with this community. It's my passion and my love to serve them wholeheartedly. And whatever they need, if I can do it, I'll gladly do it.”

