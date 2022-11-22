ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvua23.com

Northport Police identify woman struck, killed Tuesday

A Northport woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening as she attempted crossing Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard on foot has been identified. As the Tuscaloosa Patch initially reported, Linda Sue Foley, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit in the southbound lane by a pickup truck.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Stillman Lodge hosts Thanksgiving meal

The Stillman Masonic Lodge No. 490 held a city-wide Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday at the Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa. The event gave people staying in the shelter and those in the community a chance to get a free hot meal. One member of the lodge said this is something they are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Local businesses looking forward to swarm of customers here for Iron Bowl

Tuscaloosa is preparing for a huge influx of Crimson Tide and Auburn fans as Bryant-Denny Stadium is the site of this year’s Iron Bowl. The last time the Iron Bowl was in Tuscaloosa was in 2020. Because the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, many fans skipped the occasion. But this year, Tuscaloosa will be overflowing with fans ready to watch the time-honored rivals take the field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy