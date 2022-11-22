Kelly Rowland knows she's a superstar. On Nov. 16, fans of the "Dilemma" singer were quick to come to her defense after a radio host suggested that she "played second" fiddle to Beyoncé at the start of her career during her Destiny's Child days. "You were with Beyoncé, and not only did you not fight [her being in the spotlight], it seems like you really loved the position that you were in and took it seriously," "Hot 97" host Peter Rosenberg told Rowland earlier this week. In response to implications that her music career paled in comparison to Beyoncé's from the start, the singer set the record straight with a beautiful response.

7 DAYS AGO