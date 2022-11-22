Read full article on original website
Kelly Rowland Rejects Suggestion She "Played Second" to Beyoncé: "Light Attracts Light"
Kelly Rowland knows she's a superstar. On Nov. 16, fans of the "Dilemma" singer were quick to come to her defense after a radio host suggested that she "played second" fiddle to Beyoncé at the start of her career during her Destiny's Child days. "You were with Beyoncé, and not only did you not fight [her being in the spotlight], it seems like you really loved the position that you were in and took it seriously," "Hot 97" host Peter Rosenberg told Rowland earlier this week. In response to implications that her music career paled in comparison to Beyoncé's from the start, the singer set the record straight with a beautiful response.
Billie Eilish's Sheer Minidress Is Covered in Tiny Holes
Billie Eilish just released a new fragrance, aptly titled Eilish No. 2, teasing the sultry woody floral scent on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. In sync with her latest '90s fashion renaissance, she wore an outfit that was also sultry in nature but still felt very dark and '90s, as is her sartorial signature. Leaning on one hand, both legs tucked beneath her, she sat in a puddle amid a downpour, hair wet along the sides of her face. On her body was a black mesh long-sleeved minidress crocheted full of holes.
Sydney Sweeney's Darker Hair Color Is the Perfect Shade of "Winter Gold"
Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner / Contributor. Sydney Sweeney is going back to her roots. On Nov. 17, the actor attended the GQ Spain Men of the Year Awards with a new hair color in tow. In recent years, Sweeney has become well-known for her now-signature blond hair, so this fresh look marks a new era for the star.
Dove Cameron's "Floating Eyeliner" Is Razor Sharp
The American Music Awards is officially underway, and the beauty inspiration is already coming in hot. Dove Cameron made her way down the red carpet wearing the "floating eyeliner" trend that looks sharp to the touch. The rest of Cameron's makeup was kept simple: she wore a glossy neutral lip...
Sydney Sweeney Stuns in a Lime-Green Slip Dress With a Low-Cut Neckline
Sydney Sweeney traveled to Madrid, Spain to celebrate the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Thursday, Nov. 17. For the event, the 25-year-old star chose a dress that stunned, though it offered full coverage in a style departure from her latest looks. She opted for a 1920s-style boudoir-inspired slip dress in a bright shade of lime green.
Kate Hudson Celebrates Goldie Hawn's 77th Birthday: "You're My Everything"
Scorpio season isn't over yet! On Nov. 21, Kate Hudson shared a birthday tribute for one of the most important people in her life: her mother, Goldie Hawn. Along with photos of the two together, featuring them smiling in sunglasses, taking a selfie on an airplane, and spending time with Hawn's precious grandchildren, Hudson also wrote all about her mother and shed light on their close relationship. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram in honor of Hawn's 77th birthday.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
Tinashe's Massive Platforms Look Like Something Out of a Cartoon
Tinashe took her style to new heights at the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer attended the award show in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 wearing Marc Jacobs head to toe, including an especially towering pair of multi-strap platform heels. Pulled from the brand's fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Tinashe's look...
Irene Cara dead: Oscar-winning Flashdance and Fame singer dies aged 65
Musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 65.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the theme tune to the 1983 film Flashdance. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track, titled “Flashdance... What a Feeling”.Cara also portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on the morning of Saturday 26 November. Her publicist Judith Moose also confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.A cause of death is not yet known.“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her...
Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance During GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2" Performance
GloRilla blessed the 2022 American Music Awards with the first live televised performance of her hit song "Tomorrow 2" — with a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star hit the stage Sunday night before Cardi B hopped out of a car on stage to perform her fiery verse — already considered one of the best of the year. The two released their collaboration, along with its viral music video, on Sept. 23, and it's sure to make its rounds at future award shows as GloRilla continues her epic rise.
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Break Has Reportedly "Been Difficult": "[It's] a Tricky Situation"
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple is taking a break, with one insider saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision." Another source told the outlet that the pair are "still very close friends," while another added that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves
Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
Justin Hartley Reflects on His Daughter Isabella Leaving For College: "It's Tough"
Justin Hartley's relationship with his number one lady — his daughter, Isabella — is strong as ever. Hartley, who is starring in Netflix's forthcoming holiday movie "The Noel Diary," shares his 18-year-old daughter with his first wife, Lindsay Korman, whom he married in 2003. The two met while starring on the soap opera "Passions," got married, and had Isabella, but went their separate ways after eight years together. Hartley's next marriage was to Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" fame. They divorced in 2019 and he married his former "Young and the Restless" costar, Sofia Pernas, in 2021.
Keke Palmer Says Issa Rae and Queen Latifah Inspired Her to Launch KeyTV: They "Broke Barriers"
As usual, Keke Palmer is booked and busy — something she finds comfort in as someone always looking for her next gig. On the heels of her newly launched KeyTV platform, the actor, singer, trendsetter, and soon-to-be "Saturday Night Live" host (we could go on) spoke to POPSUGAR about partnering with Doritos in support of the brand's new DORITOS® Dips launch.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thank Elton John For His Friendship to Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt message about Elton John at his farewell concert on Nov. 20. The couple were part of a compilation video that showed celebrities paying tribute to the iconic singer ahead of his show at the Dodgers Stadium in LA, which aired on Disney+.
Taylor Swift's Backless Jumpsuit Is a Nod to the Dress She Wore in 2011
Taylor Swift might not have walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards, but she made a surprise appearance during the event when she accepted the favorite pop album award for "Red (Taylor's Version)." Swift, 32, has been dressing for her "bejeweled era" ever since releasing "Midnights," and fans have quickly picked up on her wardrobe's connection to the costumes she wears in the "Bejeweled" music video. The gold, rhinestone-encrusted halter jumpsuit from The Blonds that she wore on stage certainly fits the bill while also drawing comparisons to the Reem Acra dress she wore to the AMAs 11 years ago.
Pink Shines Alongside Her Family at the American Music Awards
It was a family affair for Pink at this year's American Music Awards. On Nov. 20, the 43-year-old star sparkled in a black and gold dress as she smiled with husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson, on the red carpet. Pink performed twice at the show — a rendition of her single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died on Aug. 8.
Marc Anthony and His Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Had Date Night at the Latin Grammys
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a lot to celebrate. The pair, who stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Nov. 17, got engaged in May, Us Weekly reported. At the awards show, Anthony won best salsa album for "Pa'lla Voy" and gave his fiancée a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech, according to E! News.
All the Stars Madelyn Cline Has Dated Over the Years
"Outer Banks" actor Madelyn Cline is climbing up the Hollywood ladder and showing no signs of slowing down. She is the newest addition to Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which hits the platform on Dec. 23, and is set to return to "Outer Banks" season three in 2023.
