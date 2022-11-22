Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
NEWS10 ABC
Green Tech names new Principal and CEO
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
NEWS10 ABC
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park
Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
NEWS10 ABC
Indoor shooting range offers women only classes
American Tactical Systems announced they are adding more G.I.R.L.S classes. The classes are for women only lead by program director, Cheryl Apple.
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day
Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
News 12
Students slime Greenwich teachers after donating 4,000 pounds of food to nonprofit
Children at North Mianus Elementary School got to slime their teachers today as a reward for reaching their goal of donating food to a nonprofit. The school met their goal of donating over 4,000 pounds of food to the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor. The children were rewarded with an opportunity...
NEWS10 ABC
Former NSA executive named Warren County Administrator
John Taflan, a former executive with the National Security Agency, will serve as Warren County Administrator. Taflan replaces Ryan Moore, who was Warren County Administrator from 2018 until last August 1.
NEWS10 ABC
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
NEWS10 ABC
Two helicoptered to burn centers after South Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in South Glens Falls.
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The Streets of Saratoga: New Owen Wilson Film Announces April Screening
NEW YORK — IFC Films announced on Nov. 17 they are acquiring North American rights to a new comedy starring Owen Wilson that was partially filmed in and around Saratoga Springs in April 2021. IFC Films will release the film in theaters on April 28, 2023 and will stream...
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
NEWS10 ABC
Police presence at Union Avenue in Schenectady
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
NEWS10 ABC
Saratoga Springs History Museum hosts interactive dinner
History buffs and all are invited to attend the Saratoga Springs History Museum's winter event, "Murder in the Canfield Casino: Interactive Dinner Theatre to Benefit Saratoga Springs History Museum."
WNYT
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
