Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Green Tech names new Principal and CEO

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots

The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park

Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere

The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
TROY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth

In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
CORINTH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot

The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
ALBANY, NY

