Contra Costa County, CA

3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need

OAKLAND  -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family. It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry....
North Bay woodworker's creations helping feed needy families

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has found a creative way to raise money for needy Bay Area families by using his passion in life to construct his own way of giving.From his workshop in his home garage, Frank Wheeler saws small pieces to create what will become a wooden bowl, one of the hundreds of beautiful, quality crafts he has built in recent years.The 86-year-old carpenter has built his own house and remodeled kitchens in his career. "I bought my first table saw when I was 15," he said.These days, his projects are smaller, but the impact is much...
Food banks need help: money donations helps the most

CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.
Pacifica bakery provides love, baked goods to community as inflation creates financial woe

PACIFICA (CBS SF) -- This past August we hit the highest annual food inflation spike on record since 1979 and for many Bay Area families the rising cost of groceries is playing a big part on how they shop, especially during the holidays.Mazzetti's Bakery in Pacifica has been a staple in the community for almost 50 years, and for Rudy and Julie Mazzetti, everyone who walks in that door are more than just customers – they're family.The mazzetti's are up early every day, baking fresh goods and making sure when you walk in it's a place that feels like home,...
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia

OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world."This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home....
Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]
Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter

Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
Concord to Host Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along Dec. 2

Concord, Calif. (Nov. 25, 2022) – The City of Concord will host its annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza. Families can get into the holiday spirit by participating in festivities such as taking pictures...
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
Santa Rosa council passes five-year homelessness strategy

As cold temperatures descend on the North Bay, advocates are pushing for more measures to protect people living on the street. In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 18, the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission called on the county to provide “immediate relief” during freezing conditions by opening public buildings, including the Veterans Memorial Hall and Sonoma County Fairgrounds buildings, to offer additional emergency shelter for unhoused people.
Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
