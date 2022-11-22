ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Dominant run game leads the way for the Wolverines

The Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Wolverines have been absolutely rolling in their first year as a combined unit. They put up 85 points in their regional championship win over Gouverneur. Now they look to punch their ticket to the state finals. Dominant run game leads the way for the Wolverines. The...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere

The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Green Tech names new Principal and CEO

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park

Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
RENSSELAER, NY

