Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO