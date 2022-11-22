Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
Siena, Ole Miss face off for spot in ESPN Events Invitational final
Two teams that posted wire-to-wire wins to open the ESPN Events Invitational will square off in the first semifinal on
NEWS10 ABC
Niskayuna looks to slow Somers in state semifinal
Niskayuna followed up their first section title in football with their first regional championship, on their way now to their first state final four. The Silver Warriors aren't satisfied yet.
NEWS10 ABC
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
NEWS10 ABC
Dominant run game leads the way for the Wolverines
The Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Wolverines have been absolutely rolling in their first year as a combined unit. They put up 85 points in their regional championship win over Gouverneur. Now they look to punch their ticket to the state finals. Dominant run game leads the way for the Wolverines. The...
WRGB
High school girls wrestling programs increasing in popularity for Section II
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Shenendehowa High School is offering girls wrestling for the first time this year and it's the best turnout the team could have imagined with around 40 girls signing up. "It was surprising because I thought girls only thought that it was a guy's sport,"...
NEWS10 ABC
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
NEWS10 ABC
Indoor shooting range offers women only classes
American Tactical Systems announced they are adding more G.I.R.L.S classes. The classes are for women only lead by program director, Cheryl Apple.
NEWS10 ABC
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The Streets of Saratoga: New Owen Wilson Film Announces April Screening
NEW YORK — IFC Films announced on Nov. 17 they are acquiring North American rights to a new comedy starring Owen Wilson that was partially filmed in and around Saratoga Springs in April 2021. IFC Films will release the film in theaters on April 28, 2023 and will stream...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
NEWS10 ABC
Two helicoptered to burn centers after South Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in South Glens Falls.
NEWS10 ABC
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
NEWS10 ABC
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
NEWS10 ABC
Green Tech names new Principal and CEO
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park
Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
NEWS10 ABC
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
NEWS10 ABC
Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
NEWS10 ABC
Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall
A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0