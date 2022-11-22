Read full article on original website
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Sam’s Club vs Costco—Who Has the Better Hot Dog?
Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) rocked the food court world by lowering the price of its hot dog combo on Tuesday. A Sam's Club hot dog combo will now cost only $1.38. Sam's Club took a jab at Costco's price of a hot dog combo meal by saying a Sam's Club hot dog combo, "Frankly, it can't be beat". Costco's cost of a hot dog combo is $1.50.
Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023
Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
One Key Trader Joe's Secret From a Former Employee
If you love shopping at Trader Joe's, you should read this.
Chipotle to Give Out Free Food, But You Have to Watch This Sport
Sports and fast-food have, for years, gone hand in hand. Chains pay big money to sponsor or even appear at given events while a large part of athletes' earnings come from high-profile food partnerships. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell has been partnering with the MLB...
Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo
The former entity has a larger purpose in mind. Nathan’s Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SamsClub.com and MySanAntonio.com.
