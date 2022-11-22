ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trgfu_0jK5b7Un00

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died.

Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he allegedly struck and killed Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke on Sept. 29.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 44 on the city’s southwest side. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a toxicology report conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Fraser had methamphetamines among other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the manslaughter complaint and another complaint of driving under the influence of drugs.

Fraser bonded out of jail on Nov. 11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy