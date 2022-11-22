Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Chiefs are a 14.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 30, Rams 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "A long season is about to get even longer for the Rams. The Chiefs are just too good to look past Los Angeles."

Bookies.com : Bet the Chiefs to cover vs. Rams

Bill Speros writes: "The Rams are last in the league at 2-7-1 ATS and were down to their third-string QB in Week 11. The Chiefs are a mere 4-6 ATS. This line has ballooned from 11 to 14 points. The Chiefs could win this by 30 if they choose to do so. Kansas sports betting is now legal. Please wager responsibly."

ESPN : Chiefs have an 87.6% chance to win the Week 12 game

The site gives the Rams a 12.3% chance to get the victory.

Fan Duel : Go with the Chiefs to cover vs. Rams

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "The Los Angeles Rams continue to look like a far cry from the team that won the Super Bowl in February. Los Angeles has lost four straight before their Week 12 showdown with the Chiefs. Meanwhile the Chiefs are trending in the opposite direction and winners of three in a row. LA's offense can't keep pace without Cooper Kupp. Take the Chiefs -10.5."

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 28, Rams 12.9

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will win the Week 12 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Take the Rams with the points vs. Chiefs

It writes: "The Chiefs are almost certainly going to win this game. There’s little debate there. It’s just how much they’re going to win by. The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp, but they play tougher on the road and the Chiefs are play weaker at home. Two touchdowns is just too much to give up, especially against the reigning Super Bowl champions, even if they are having a down year."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?