Daily Mail

'That's save of the tournament!': Twitter goes wild as Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny makes INCREDIBLE double save to deny Saudi Arabia from the spot... but was he off the line when the penalty was taken?

Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning double save from a Saudi Arabia penalty to keep his Poland side ahead at the break, having gone 1-0 up not long before. Salem Aldawsari's stuttering run-up resulted in a penalty that was easily saved by the Juventus goalkeeper low to his right-hand side, before charging out to close down the rebound.
WPXI

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?

