It took me a moment to dawn on me why some of the well-known brands have thrown themselves into the hearing aid game, but when you think about it, a hearing aid is a customized set of noise-cancelling headphones in reverse: Instead of blocking out all the sound, they block out some sound, and amplify the sounds you want. Combine this with a hearing test to figure out which frequencies need to be boosted, and profiles (speech, music, etc) for what you want to hear and what you want to suppress, and a number of manufacturers were already very well positioned to serve this market.

2 DAYS AGO