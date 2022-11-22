Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Frontier Airlines has replaced its telephone customer service line with online chat to cut costs
The low-cost airline has switched to an online system to "reduce negotiation" and allow more queries to be handled simultaneously.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India
The retailer will shut down the food delivery business, called Amazon Food, on December 29 in India. It launched Food in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru. The company later expanded the service across the city, tying up with additional restaurants, but it never heavily promoted or marketed the platform.
TechCrunch
Microsoft says attackers are hacking energy grids by exploiting decades-old software
In an analysis published on Tuesday, Microsoft researchers said they had discovered a vulnerable open-source component in the Boa web server, which is still widely used in a range of routers and security cameras, as well as popular software development kits (SDKs), despite the software’s retirement in 2005. The technology giant identified the component while investigating a suspected Indian electric grid intrusion first detailed by Recorded Future in April, where Chinese state-sponsored attackers used IoT devices to gain a foothold on operational technology (OT) networks, used to monitor and control physical industrial systems.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
TechCrunch
FTX’s failure could be a stress test for corporate credit card startups
“In light of recent unprecedented events in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFT and DeFi ecosystem, we are conducting a review of all businesses operating in this space, including yours, to determine whether we reverse or modify any of the changes listed above,” one memo said. While Ramp somewhat backtracked on...
TechCrunch
Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos
Going forward, crypto participants should ask now how they can better understand the market, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares said during a public call on Wednesday. “This is very much an emerging asset class and bitcoin is an emerging store of value.”
TechCrunch
Has the FTX mess iced venture interest in crypto?
The Terra/Luna mess comes to mind. As does the meltdown of Three Arrows Capital. And that’s not to mention the rapid fall of FTX and its related entities. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Amid all of...
TechCrunch
Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers
The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and it is always a great time to find deals on tech and electronics. Wholesale retailer Costco is among the stores participating in Black...
TechCrunch
South Korean financial regulator confirms it is reviewing Apple Pay service for launch
The FSS declined to provide further details. According to this Yonhap Infomax report, the FSS’ review to offer approval for Apple’s digital payment service could take between one and two months, completing as early as the end of this month. Apple Pay will support Hyundai Card, a financial...
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
TechCrunch
Hearing aids may be the surprise holiday gift category nobody saw coming
It took me a moment to dawn on me why some of the well-known brands have thrown themselves into the hearing aid game, but when you think about it, a hearing aid is a customized set of noise-cancelling headphones in reverse: Instead of blocking out all the sound, they block out some sound, and amplify the sounds you want. Combine this with a hearing test to figure out which frequencies need to be boosted, and profiles (speech, music, etc) for what you want to hear and what you want to suppress, and a number of manufacturers were already very well positioned to serve this market.
TechCrunch
3 views: How wrong were our 2022 startup predictions?
Last year, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm, and Anna Heim spotlighted three different startup theses that may define the coming 12 months. Now, we’re fact-checking how accurate those predictions were, plus what we’d change about our perspectives. We know. Humble. For an light holiday riff, we’re talking about what...
TechCrunch
Binance launches proof-of-reserves system for BTC holdings
This move comes a couple of weeks after the collapse of FTX, another popular crypto exchange. In FTX’s case, the company faced a liquidity crisis. It stopped processing withdrawals because it couldn’t meet demand from investors and end users. Crypto companies — and crypto exchanges in particular —...
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Juro’s $23M Series B deck
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. The company used a 15-slide deck, which it shared with TechCrunch, making only some light redactions; all the slides are there, but the company blurred out part of its future road map and the actual numbers for the financials.
TechCrunch
A wave of late-stage startups quietly marked down their valuations in Q3
Startup equity infrastructure platform Carta found that a record number of startup employee stock grants — which are stock option packages offered to individual employees — were repriced in Q3. The total of 18,629 repricings was up 260% from the 7,165 that were repriced in Q2. The only prior quarter that comes close is Q2 2020, with 12,570, when the pandemic started to unfold.
TechCrunch
A new wave of Solo GP VCs is coming to Europe and Hypernova hopes to power it
Above all, what Europe needs more of is these ‘funds of funds’ which are specialised in working with this new wave of European Solo GPs. Hypernova, a $25m fund which soft-launched in June has been founded by experienced investor Tugce Ergul. She plans to not only invest in other funds but also directly into startups. Ergul was formerly with Angel Labs, an “investor accelerator”, which spread across 44 countries.
TechCrunch
Anne Hathaway backs Pact, an all-women led VC for mission-driven startups, from West to East
But that’s the profile of Pact, a new Seed VC fund launched with a £30 million ($36 million) pot of cash to back early-stage startups across Europe. Pact will aim at ‘mission driven’ startups in what it calls the “ABC” categories: Access (economic inclusion), Betterment (personal and professional well-being), and Climate. (That’s a much more interesting way of addressing ‘doing good’ areas, instead of that trotting out the UN SDGs, IMHO). Pact’s investment tickets will range from around £1m to 1.5m.
TechCrunch
Pivo powers up Nigerian freight carriers with a bespoke digital bank, gets $2M seed funding
Recently, startups have taken a top-down approach by singling out a particular sector and delivering solutions to SMEs within it. One such startup is Pivo, which helps freight carriers get paid faster by providing a bank account, a debit card and digital invoicing tools that track payments. The startup, founded...
