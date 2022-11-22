Read full article on original website
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
New book reveals Queen Elizabeth was ‘determined to keep busy’ to cope with grief
A new book has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II knew she had ‘limited time left’ and was ‘determined to keep busy’ following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.“She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect”, one passage reads.The book even claims that the monarch was battling a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the months before her death.Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, has been written by royal author and historian Gyles Brandreth, and is set for release in December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedThousands of climate protesters march in Edinburgh on Global Day of ActionFirst look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode
Blake Lively’s Reaction To Ryan Reynolds’ Dance Video Was Pure Thirst
It’s been years since Ryan Reynolds won over Blake Lively, but it looks like he just made her fall even harder for him. The couple treated fans to another entertaining, heartwarming moment online, as they so often do, on Nov. 23. This time, Reynolds posted a dance rehearsal video from his new Christmas movie, Spirited, to show his gratitude for “all the love” he and co-star Will Ferrell have gotten, and Lively jumped into his comments with a hilarious and important question.
How Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving Episode Changed Pop Culture History
The original Gossip Girl has more than its fair share of over-the-top drama, but no episode is as iconic and celebrated as “The Treasure of Serena Madre.” The 2009 Thanksgiving episode from Season 3 serves up a cornucopia of secrets during a fraught dinner scene. Soundtracked by Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” the moment sees a Thanksgiving feast quickly devolve into chaos as the characters air one another’s dirty laundry, causing many of them to leave the table in a huff.
Michelle Williams Laughs Often About Motherhood Thanks To The Fabelmans
Michelle Williams is embodying the role of multidimensional mother, both onscreen and off. In Steven Spielberg’s loosely autobiographical The Fabelmans, Williams plays the free-spirited Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, an analogue for the director’s mother and a talented concert pianist who puts her career aside to start a family. Emotional and spontaneous to a fault, Mitzi is the artist of the family, though her encouragement of her son’s filmmaking aspirations has an undercurrent of sadness for her own dashed dreams.
Harry Styles Stans Are In Their Feelings Over Alessandro Michele Leaving Gucci
Major movements are happening in the fashion world. After twenty years of collaboration with Gucci, Alessandro Michele is stepping down as creative director of the Italian luxury label. Michele first began working with Gucci in the early noughties, when former creative director Tom Ford brought him in to head up the brand’s handbag design. From here, he steadily worked his way up the ranks, and when his predecessor Frida Giannini left in late 2014, Michele was given just a week to alter and improve her original designs for an upcoming menswear runway show. Two days later, he was given the top job of creative director thanks to his new vision: a “nonconformist, romantic, intellectual” aesthetic that completely transformed the luxury label’s image.
Kim K Is Putting Kanye’s Memorabilia — Like Grammys & Clothes — In A Vault
Kim Kardashian is going after all of Kanye West’s valuable assets — but not as part of their impending divorce. On the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians on Nov. 24, Kim revealed that she’s now storing her ex-husband’s valuable possessions and memorabilia, such as Grammy trophies and popular clothing pieces, so their children — 9-year-old daughter North West, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm — could have it for themselves one day. This is mainly because the rapper doesn’t keep much of his stuff for some reason.
Lily Collins Has Pretty Strong Opinions About Being A “Nepo Baby”
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, actor Lily-Rose Depp, recently reignited an online conversation around nepotism, where she rejected her “nepo baby” tag and credited her acting career so far to independent hard work instead. And now, Lily Collins — the daughter of musician Phil Collins — is the latest celebrity to become embroiled in this conversation.
Everything To Know About J. Lo’s New Album This Is Me … Now
In November 2002, Jennifer Lopez dedicated an album to Ben Affleck. The This Is Me… Then CD came with a tender message to her then-fiancé in the disc jacket, per The Age: “You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record.” Twenty years later, with the couple happily reunited and married, J. Lo is ready for its follow-up, This Is Me … Now, and it sounds like Affleck has once again been her muse.
Ben Platt & Noah Galvin’s Engagement Announcement & Photos Are So Romantic
The friends-to-lovers romance of Ben Platt and Noah Galvin just reached a lovely milestone. The two Broadway stars — who each played the lead in Dear Evan Hanson — announced their engagement with coordinated Instagram posts on Nov. 25. Each included a set of adorable, romantic photos, which offered a look at Platt’s candlelit proposal and Galvin’s beautiful new ring.
Chris Moyles’ Partner Supports Him In The Sweetest Way
Leaving his mark in the jungle alongside honorary royal Mike Tindall is radio DJ Chris Moyles, who has delivered some hilarious moments so far, especially whilst doing the Bushtucker Trials. He also received praise for confronting Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, on breaking his own lockdown rules. But what is Moyles’ personal life like and who is his partner?
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail’s Relationship Started On A TV Show Set
Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams and Tony winner Thomas Kail's relationship timeline may be short, particularly because the couple is rather quiet about their romance, but it’s definitely sweet. Not long after the pair got engaged in December 2019, they welcomed their first child together. Fast forward to 2022 and the couple is married with three children.
A Twitter executive has won a court injunction stopping Elon Musk from firing her, report says
Twitter's global public policy VP, Sinead McSweeney, said she didn't resign or respond to Elon Musk's ultimatum email, the Irish Times reported.
Kendall Jenner Just Paired A Cozy Sweater With Underwear & Sheer Tights
Kendall Jenner stepped out in LA yesterday, forgoing pants entirely. The supermodel reached for tights instead, taking a page out of her little sister’s book. (Kylie rocked a similarly pantsless ‘fit at the Loewe Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in September.) Jenner was spotted following a...
Hailey Bieber Wore A Glamorous Fur Coat & Bustier For Her Birthday
Hailey Bieber spent her 26th birthday in style, celebrating in Tokyo with her husband Justin and best friends (read: Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye). Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the special trip, she can be seen galavanting around Japan while rocking several fierce ‘fits. Surrounded...
How To Stream She Said In The UK
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault. One of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo Movement is that of producer Harvey Weinstein’s abuses. Two journalists from The New York Times broke the story in 2017, exposing a series of allegations from women against Weinstein, which Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published in their 2019 bestselling book She Said. Now, a film under the same name has arrived. She Said is a biographical drama following the true story of Twohey and Kantor as they work to expose sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein. So, how can UK viewers stream She Said?
How To Switch Back To A Personal Instagram Account From A Professional One
Social media platforms can be used for far more than checking in on people from your high school who are getting engaged or what your long-distance relatives are up to on any given day. If you want to use apps like Instagram for more pointed purposes like networking, sharing promotional content, and building a community of followers, you might have changed your profile into a professional account.
Where The Royal Family Stands On I'm A Celeb
As every season, this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is packed to the punch with popular faces. From Boy George and Chris Moyles, to Charlene White and Matt Hancock, the jungle has been full of star power in 2022. With Mike Tindall’s participation, there have been more than a few royal references, which begs the question: does the royal family watch I’m A Celeb? And if so, what do they think?
Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson's Astrological Compatibility, Revealed
There appears to be a new A-list item in town, and to the shock of absolutely no one, this blossoming relationship involves Saturday Night Live alum and notorious Hollywood bachelor Pete Davidson. He’s reportedly been spending time with model/actor/author Emily Ratajkowski, and, purportedly, the stars seem smitten already. Us Weekly reported that the pair are “casually dating,” and they were photographed celebrating Davidson’s 29th birthday together on Nov. 17.
Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. All the featured artists on his solo album — Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, Monica Martin — are women, which Mumford says was not a coincidence. He’s hoping to catch Bridgers on tour next year as she opens for Taylor Swift, whom Mumford also collaborated with on the Evermore track “Cowboy Like Me.” “What do you call a Taylor Swift fan? Is it a Swiftie?” he asks. “I am [one] too now.” Read More.
