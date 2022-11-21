Read full article on original website
Awesome 92.3
Your Favorite Christmas Films Are Back On The Big Screen In Sedalia
I'm sorry "Die Hard" fans, your favorite Christmas film didn't make the cut for the latest round of the B&B Theatre's Galaxy 10 Retro Night screenings, which are bringing some classic holiday films back to the big screen. The classic holiday films lineup leans decidedly 1980s, with a couple of...
Awesome 92.3
Driver Shortage, Fuel Prices Plague OATS Bus Service
A driver shortage is plaguing the OATS bus service here in Pettis County, according to director Tracy Walkup. Walkup gave one of four presentations made Monday night at the Sedalia City Council meeting, 2nd and Osage. OATS was asked to present to Council as part of the City's strategic planning...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia Police Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police responded to Sumner Insurance, 2414 West Broadway Boulevard Monday morning for a property damage report. On arrival, Officers made contact with Caleb Sumner. Sumner reported damage to the north side of the building, where it had been spray painted. The front glass also had a liquid substance on it, causing damage to the window wrap. At the time of the report, a suspect has not been identified.
Awesome 92.3
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies investigated a reported parental kidnapping in the 17000 block of Fristoe Road in Sedalia. The incident had just occurred, and the suspects left the area. Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to locate the vehicle on D Highway, in the Hughesville area. The investigation led to two arrests. Misty Dawn Higgins, 31, and Adam Drew Robinson, 39, both of Kansas City, were arrested for Parental Kidnapping. Both were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold. The juvenile was in the vehicle, unharmed. The juvenile was returned to where they were supposed to be dwelling.
