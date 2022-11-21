This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies investigated a reported parental kidnapping in the 17000 block of Fristoe Road in Sedalia. The incident had just occurred, and the suspects left the area. Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to locate the vehicle on D Highway, in the Hughesville area. The investigation led to two arrests. Misty Dawn Higgins, 31, and Adam Drew Robinson, 39, both of Kansas City, were arrested for Parental Kidnapping. Both were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold. The juvenile was in the vehicle, unharmed. The juvenile was returned to where they were supposed to be dwelling.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO