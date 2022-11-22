It wouldn't be a Kardashian holiday celebration if it weren't over the top. And boy did the Kardashians deliver this year!. Kim Kardashian's house was transformed into a royal palace for Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 24), complete with place cards, fall-colored flowers and a whole lot of candles, as seen on pretty much the Instagram stories of everyone who was present, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and of course, North West's chaotic TikTok account. North documented the evening full of s'mores and cuddles, and even shared a video of herself taking a break from the action to dance to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

