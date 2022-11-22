Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga Caught 'Faking A Boomerang' In New Instagram Post
Lady Gaga looked stunning in one of her recent Instagram Story posts but fans couldn't help but notice that something looked off. The singer shared a short video of her promoting a sale for her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Labs which features her holding up a tube of yellow pigment paint while pushing her short hair behind her ear to show off where she applied it.
Kardashians Go Royal For Thanksgiving With Portraits Of (Almost) Everybody
It wouldn't be a Kardashian holiday celebration if it weren't over the top. And boy did the Kardashians deliver this year!. Kim Kardashian's house was transformed into a royal palace for Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 24), complete with place cards, fall-colored flowers and a whole lot of candles, as seen on pretty much the Instagram stories of everyone who was present, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and of course, North West's chaotic TikTok account. North documented the evening full of s'mores and cuddles, and even shared a video of herself taking a break from the action to dance to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."
Drake Announces New Nike Collection Ft. Edot Baby, on Day of His Funeral
On the day of Edot Baby’s funeral, Drake released official photos of his line with NOCTA. The line features street uniform-wear “for all generations,” promoted by photos featuring young rappers Sugarhill Dot, DD Osama and Edot Baby. In his announcement about the “new Cardinal Stock” dropping soon,...
Sammy Jaye Talks Her Podcast, Balancing Life, Interviewing & MORE!
Sammy Jaye sits down with iHeartRadio's very own EJ in a virtual interview to talk about her podcast "Let's Be Real," balancing life, interviewing being therapeutic and more!
Sam Hunt Shares Heartfelt Memories In Nostalgic Video From Georgia Hometown
Sam Hunt debuted his latest song, sharing a heartfelt music video packed with home videos that capture childhood in a small town. The country artist released “Start Nowhere” on Wednesday (November 23). It’s the latest track to release from Hunt that’s inspired by small-town life. The Georgia-born singer-songwriter...
Charlieonnafriday Talks "Enough," Music Journey, New Music & MORE!
Charlieonnafriday sat down with iHeartRadio's very own Tanya Rad to talk about "Enough," how he started making music, new music and more!
Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Called It Quits Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's on-off romance is once again off after the pair called it quits last month. Several sources confirmed to People that the 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Phoenix Suns guard split in October due to each of their careers demanding more of their time. However, it was said that the two "have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
