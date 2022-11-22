Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about the pause on student debt relief
The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.
WXYZ
FDA approves $3.5 million gene therapy for hemophilia
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug to treat adults with hemophilia B, a rare blood clotting disorder. Hemgenix is a one-time gene therapy that will reportedly cost $3.5 million. “Gene therapy for hemophilia has been on the horizon for more than two decades," said Dr. Peter Marks,...
Comments / 0