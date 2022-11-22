ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Windsor officers to make holiday meals

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

WINDSOR — Police officers, along with members of the community, will be cooking and delivering complete Thanksgiving meals to seniors and others who will be alone on the holiday.

The volunteer fire department is offering full use of its kitchen to a group of police officers who will begin prepping and cooking the meals Wednesday. The officers will be packaging the meals in containers Thursday for delivery.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations should contact Officer Tyra Taylor at 860-688-4545, ext. 121, or ttaylor@townofwindsor.com.

