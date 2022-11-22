Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
New charter school approved in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WDTV
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia. While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home. “I just...
WDTV
Rain to affect holiday travel in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies cleared this afternoon after rain in the morning, and will stay clear until Saturday night, where clouds return ahead of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Turnpike traffic expected to exceed 150,000 vehicles on day before Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, including thousands from West Virginia. Officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority say they expect more than 150,000 vehicles to travel on the West Virginia Turnpike on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. “Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week...
WDTV
Rain chances for today and Thanksgiving weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some light rain, but by the afternoon, our region should dry out. Thereafter, we’re tracking more rain that could impact any travel plans this weekend. Find out more in the video above. The past few days, including Thanksgiving, have...
WDTV
Warm, partly sunny Thanksgiving, rain after today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been warm and sunny, and while there will be more clouds this Thanksgiving, it will still be warm and quiet. However, after today, rain chances are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The past few days have...
Comments / 0