New charter school approved in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
Rain chances for today and Thanksgiving weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some light rain, but by the afternoon, our region should dry out. Thereafter, we’re tracking more rain that could impact any travel plans this weekend. Find out more in the video above. The past few days, including Thanksgiving, have...
Warm, partly sunny Thanksgiving, rain after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been warm and sunny, and while there will be more clouds this Thanksgiving, it will still be warm and quiet. However, after today, rain chances are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The past few days have...

