ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Spencer Rattler offers first remarks about future, what’s next with South Carolina

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iXie_0jK5Zc0L00

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is still weighing options for his football future.

“My focus right right now is just finishing out this last game or two and we’ll go from there,” Rattler told reporters at Tuesday’s weekly South Carolina media session.

The former Oklahoma quarterback is in his first year at USC following his transfer from Norman in December. He has two years of college eligibility remaining, but could opt to enter the NFL Draft following the season.

“(I didn’t want to) back down from competition,” Rattler said of what he wanted to improve on over the course of the 2022 season. “I could’ve gone to the Pac-12 or something like that. There are defenses here (in the Southeastern Conference) that get you better as a player. I wanted to come here and win a lot big games, which we have been doing. And we’ve still got games to finish out.”

Rattler was perceived as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before an up-and-down season at OU that saw him eventually benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams.

The Arizona native had his best game in his brief South Carolina tenure last week in the upset win over then-No. 5 Tennessee. Rattler completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and set a school record with six passing touchdowns in the contest.

He was named the Maxwell Award player of the week, Walter Camp co-offensive player of the week and Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week.

Rattler has completed 66.9% of his 311 passes for 2,406 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions — seven picks of which came over the first five games of the season.

So, what would an NFL team would get in Rattler?

“They’re getting a fantastic human being, first of all,” head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday. “They’re getting a great teammate. They would be getting a guy that works really, really hard during the week to be his very best on Saturday.

“... They would be getting a guy with just unbelievable talent. He made some — I don’t even know what the word is — amazing throws on Saturday night. He really did. You go back and watch the tape and you’re even more amazed by it. He’s got great talent and those NFL teams see that. I don’t know when it’ll be, but certainly when he chooses to go to the next level, he’s got a football future in front of him.”

South Carolina wraps up the regular season this Saturday against Clemson. The Gamecocks (7-4) will then learn their bowl fate on Dec. 4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Dabo Swinney details Spencer Rattler's monster game, compares his perception to DJ Uiagalelei

Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and Clemson will feature one of the season’s most interesting quarterback battles. Spencer Rattler will bring his Gamecocks into Death Valley in hopes of knocking off their second Top-10 team in as many weekends as they’ll play DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers. Considering all things, Dabo Swinney is excited to see it considering how both players are trending at the end of the season.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler calls out ‘unfair treatment’ of DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson

There are a lot of similarities between South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson besides the fact that they’re playing one another on Saturday. These are both five-star quarterbacks, in the Class of 2019 and 2020 respectively, who never lived up to expectations. Because of this, they’ve both received their fair share of criticism in recent years.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jeremy Pruitt paid Tennessee football parent with cash in Chick-fil-A bag, NOA reveals

It was a Chick-fil-A bag. Ex-Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt used a Chick-fil-A bag to give several hundred dollars to the mother of a Tennessee football player after she approached him in late 2020, according to Tennessee's response to the NCAA's notice of allegations. Knox News obtained Thursday the university's 108-page document responding to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
465
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy