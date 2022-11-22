ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC

England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
The Independent

James Maddison returns to England training after knee problem

James Maddison returned to England training on Saturday following rehabilitation on a knee injury.The 26-year-old was unavailable for the 6-2 win against Iran and 0-0 draw with the United States due to the issue that led to his first-half substitution in Leicester’s final match before the World Cup.Maddison downplayed concerns over the injury and spoke about a positive scan upon England’s arrival in Qatar, but the midfielder has been conspicuous by his absence from training.Good to be back, @Madders10? 😁 pic.twitter.com/9qWDPHkzhd— England (@England) November 26, 2022The midfielder returned to the group on Saturday as he joined the 13 non-starters from...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on

Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC

Dave Attwood: Bath lock says results are starting to go the team's way

Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches. Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions. The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the...
BBC

Charles Piutau, Steven Luatua & Semi Radradra: Bristol trio returning from injury

Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua are available for Bristol after recovering from injuries in time for their Premiership fixture away at Sale. Luatua has not played since suffering a calf injury during pre-season. Semi Radradra will be available for the visit of Leicester on 3 December after recovering from knee...
BBC

World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar

A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
BBC

Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?

Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
NBC Sports

Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
BBC

K﻿nighton rules out another bid

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. I﻿f...

