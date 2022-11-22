Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC
England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
Mako Vunipola fired up by World Cup final heartache against Springboks
England prop is preparing to face South Africa on Saturday three years on from the match that will ‘stay with me for the rest of my life’
‘The team is ready to fly’: Jon Lewis primed for England women’s cricket role
Jon Lewis, who was formerly fast-bowling coach of the England men’s senior side, says a lack of experience will be no barrier in his new role as head coach of England women
James Maddison returns to England training after knee problem
James Maddison returned to England training on Saturday following rehabilitation on a knee injury.The 26-year-old was unavailable for the 6-2 win against Iran and 0-0 draw with the United States due to the issue that led to his first-half substitution in Leicester’s final match before the World Cup.Maddison downplayed concerns over the injury and spoke about a positive scan upon England’s arrival in Qatar, but the midfielder has been conspicuous by his absence from training.Good to be back, @Madders10? 😁 pic.twitter.com/9qWDPHkzhd— England (@England) November 26, 2022The midfielder returned to the group on Saturday as he joined the 13 non-starters from...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on
Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Vermeulen to captain Ulster against Zebre with Henderson poised to return
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 25 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer. Duane Vermeulen will captain Ulster for the first time while Iain Henderson is poised to make his first appearance of the season in Friday's United Rugby Championship game with Zebre.
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
Dave Attwood: Bath lock says results are starting to go the team's way
Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches. Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions. The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the...
BBC
Charles Piutau, Steven Luatua & Semi Radradra: Bristol trio returning from injury
Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua are available for Bristol after recovering from injuries in time for their Premiership fixture away at Sale. Luatua has not played since suffering a calf injury during pre-season. Semi Radradra will be available for the visit of Leicester on 3 December after recovering from knee...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
BBC
European Curling Championships: Bruce Mouat's Scots men eye 'history and revenge' in final
Bruce Mouat says it is "surreal" to be on the brink of becoming the first Scottish skip to retain the European curling title since 2008. To match David Murdoch's feat from 14 years ago, his rink will have to beat a Swiss team that inflicted the Scots' only round-robin stage defeat.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
BBC
Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?
Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
NBC Sports
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton embarks on another rebuild and says comebacks are 'what I do best'
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Listen to live coverage from 22:15 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Dillian Whyte is no stranger to knockdowns. "Coming back from defeat or bad situations,...
SB Nation
Badge of honour: Is it time to have a discussion about Sunderland’s club crest?
A badge is a unique and special thing. To some, it’s merely a token emblem; to others, a symbol of their very being, their beliefs, hopes, desires, sexuality and so much more. They’re worn with pride, with meaning and weight behind them. In the modern era, they’ve also...
Soccer-Manchester United fans want more say under any new owners
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United needs new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how the club is run in future, the Supporters Trust MUST said on Wednesday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Ecuador - Dutch boss Louis van Gaal says no protest planned
The Netherlands will not mirror Germany's protest at the World Cup when they play Ecuador on Friday, says manager Louis van Gaal. Germany's players covered their mouths before their game against Japan to show that "Fifa is silencing" teams, according to their coach Hansi Flick. The gesture followed Fifa threatening...
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
Comments / 0