Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Logs helper in second game
Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.
Penguins host the Maple Leafs after Poehling’s 2-goal game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Ryan Poehling’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Penguins’ 4-1 win. Pittsburgh has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 57 goals while scoring 56 for a -1 scoring differential.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Friday's win
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Flames. He picked up the secondary assist on T.J. Oshie's eventual game-winner midway through the first period before icing the game in the third on a vintage Ovie strike from the faceoff circle to the right of Jacob Markstrom. Ovechkin has three multi-point performances in his last four games, and the 37-year-old is up to 11 goals and 21 points through 22 games on the season. He's closing in rapidly on 800 career goals -- he's at 791 -- and reaching 1,500 career points before the end of the season isn't out of the question either if he stays healthy.
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sends power-play helper
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson has a goal and an assist in his last two outings since he snapped a four-game drought. The 29-year-old center set up Nicolas Roy's first-period marker Friday. Karlsson has five tallies, 10 helpers, 44 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 22 appearances overall, putting him on pace for his best season since 2018-19.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
