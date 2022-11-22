Read full article on original website
Physicists strike gold, solving 50-year lightning mystery
The chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, but those odds shortened considerably this month when more than 4.2 million lightning strikes were recorded in every Australian state and territory over the weekend of 12-13 November. When you consider that each lighting strike travels...
What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain
A proposed measure in Switzerland would have made that country the first to ban medical and scientific experimentation on animals. It failed to pass in February 2022, with only 21% of voters in favor. Yet globally, including in the United States, there is concern about whether animal research is ethical.
Research reveals accent discrimination in hiring
People from minority groups who speak with 'non-standard' accents face discrimination in job interviews, researchers from The University of Queensland have found. The study examined the experiences of people classed as speaking with a 'standard' accent, one that is generally known and accepted as the way of speaking (for example American-accented English in the United States), versus candidates with 'non-standard' accents.
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies
An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
Distribution pattern and environmental factors of belowground bud banks in large-scale environment transects
Dr. Ma Qun from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and his collaborators have investigated the spatial pattern of belowground bud banks along grasslands of northern China. The study was published in Land Degradation & Development. The researchers constructed the zonal and meridional transects at...
Ocean warming and acidification impact the marine food web, study finds
Ocean warming and ocean acidification driven by climate change decrease the nutritional quality of some marine organisms, causing disruptions to the ocean food web. This is the main conclusion of a study conducted by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) in collaboration with the Roscoff Marine Station (France) that analyzes the increase in temperature and ocean acidification on the nutritional content of coccolithophores, a unique and abundant type of phytoplankton able to calcify and cover the cell with elaborate calcite elements.
525-million-year-old fossil defies textbook explanation for brain evolution
Fossils of a tiny sea creature that died more than half a billion years ago may compel a science textbook rewrite of how brains evolved. A study published in Science—led by Nicholas Strausfeld, a Regents Professor in the University of Arizona Department of Neuroscience, and Frank Hirth, a reader of evolutionary neuroscience at King's College London—provides the first detailed description of Cardiodictyon catenulum, a wormlike animal preserved in rocks in China's southern Yunnan province. Measuring barely half an inch (less than 1.5 centimeters) long and initially discovered in 1984, the fossil had hidden a crucial secret until now: a delicately preserved nervous system, including a brain.
Researchers reveal role of methyltransferase SMYD3 in hypoxia tolerance
Oxygen profoundly affects the physiology of aerobic organisms through multiple mechanisms. Inadequate oxygen availability (hypoxia) can lead to cellular dysfunction and even cell death. In the process of hypoxia adaptation, the hypoxia signaling pathway mediated by hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) plays a pivotal role. The factors affecting hypoxia signaling pathway mainly...
TMBIM5, an important piece of the mitochondrial exchange puzzle discovered
Mitochondrial Ca2+ ions are crucial regulators of bioenergetics and cell death pathways. Essential in this context are so-called Ca2+ transporters. In recent decades, the major players responsible for mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake and release have been identified, with the exception of the mitochondrial Ca2+/H+ exchanger (CHE). A research team from the...
Submerged macrophyte biodiversity buffers impact of eutrophication stress on ecosystem functioning
Biodiversity conservation aims to preserve the ecosystem functions embedded in different species. The positive relationship between biodiversity and ecosystem functioning (BEF) has been proven in experiments. However, the relationship remains uncertain in the natural environment. The species number and distribution area of submerged macrophytes have suffered severe declines due to...
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Facial recognition technology is mostly associated with uses such as surveillance and the authentication of human faces, but scientists believe they've found a new use for it—saving seals. A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of...
Tracing changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture
A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Italy has used DNA found in the dental calculus of ancient peoples to help trace changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture in Italy over thousands of years. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study of calcified plaque found on the teeth of people living during the Copper, Neolithic and Paleolithic Ages to learn more about changes wrought by a move from hunting for food to growing it.
Study reveals intensive grassland management hampers recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
Project aims to use concrete reefs to increase marine biodiversity off the Danish coast
When cycling across the Bryggebroen bridge at Fisketorvet, you see three concrete sculptures emerging from the water surface in the inner harbor of Copenhagen. But it is actually only when you get under water that the work of art really begins to come to life. Here you can see that the sculptures are filled with cracks that will eventually become a habitat for seaweed and fish.
Stripping carbon from the atmosphere might be needed to avoid dangerous warming—but it's a deeply uncertain prospect
Australia's latest State of the Climate Report offers grim reading. As if recent floods weren't bad enough, the report warns of worsening fire seasons, more drought years and, when rain comes, more intense downpours. It begs the question: is it too late to avoid dangerous warming?. At the COP27 climate...
Developing a sensor to detect disease-transmitting mosquitoes
Mosquitoes inhabit various world regions, with more than 3,000 species already identified. Some of these are transmission vectors of several diseases, such as malaria, yellow fever, or dengue. According to the World Health Organization, 627,000 people died of malaria in 2020. It is precisely to control the proliferation of mosquitoes...
Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds
Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts—a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his...
Machine learning tools autonomously classify 1,000 supernovae
Astronomers at Caltech have used a machine learning algorithm to classify 1,000 supernovae completely autonomously. The algorithm was applied to data captured by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, a sky survey instrument based at Caltech's Palomar Observatory. "We needed a helping hand, and we knew that once we trained...
