ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person of interest in Thalia Street killing

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on Oct. 5 in the 3500 block of Thalia Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the two pictured subjects...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate shooting on SUNO campus

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:09 a.m. in the 6400 block of Press Drive. Police say a man arrived at an area hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Central City, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a man is dead after being shot Wednesday in Central City. Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard near Jackson Avenue. The man was declared dead on scene. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

SUNO closes campus after parking lot shootout wounds man

A parking lot shootout at Southern University at New Orleans left one man wounded Wednesday morning. SUNO said on its Instagram account that occupants of two vehicles fired at each other as they traveled down Press Drive and pulled into the Natural Sciences Buildng parking lot on Emmett Bashful Boulevard. One person was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy