NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
WDSU
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
Victim dies in overnight Warehouse District shooting
A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
WDSU
2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood
A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.
Murder in New Orleans Warehouse District
A man is dead after bullets were flying overnight in New Orleans Warehouse District. NOPD says the call came in just after 2:00am. When they arrived in the 300 block of Julia Street, they found a man dead in the street.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person of interest in Thalia Street killing
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on Oct. 5 in the 3500 block of Thalia Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the two pictured subjects...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in overnight shooting in Boutte
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday around 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte. Officials said when deputies arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot twice...
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
NOLA.com
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate shooting on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:09 a.m. in the 6400 block of Press Drive. Police say a man arrived at an area hospital...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Central City, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a man is dead after being shot Wednesday in Central City. Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard near Jackson Avenue. The man was declared dead on scene. Police...
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 8-year-old shot, killed in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child. According to EMS, an 8-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hoffman Triangle. Family identified the boy as Neon Arnold. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Second Street. NOPD...
NOLA.com
SUNO closes campus after parking lot shootout wounds man
A parking lot shootout at Southern University at New Orleans left one man wounded Wednesday morning. SUNO said on its Instagram account that occupants of two vehicles fired at each other as they traveled down Press Drive and pulled into the Natural Sciences Buildng parking lot on Emmett Bashful Boulevard. One person was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
