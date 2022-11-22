ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Surveillance bests favored Heart Rhythm in 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds Race Course

NEW ORLEANS — Surrounded by a spirited crowd and a festival atmosphere, Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Keith Desormeaux’s (trainer) Surveillance feasted upon the field to win the 98th running of the $175,000 Thanksgiving Classic. Some handicappers might call him a horse for the course, some might say the six furlong distance suits him best, but his trainer thinks he knows why all four of the Kentucky-bred son of Constitution’s wins have come at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
ALABAMA STATE
WDSU

Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back

NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
GRAMBLING, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA

