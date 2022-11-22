Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [Photos]
August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman by the name of Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness. We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘2 am‘ & ‘Yeah Yeah‘).
WDSU
New Orleans small businesses reflect on Black Friday traffic and give shoppers a chance to win $200
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Business Alliance is announcing the return of a local shopping campaign, Homegrown Holidays, as a part of ongoing efforts to support local businesses. WDSU spoke to the business owners of Wicks Nola Candle Co, Baldwin & Co., and Nice Guys Bar and Grill...
WDSU
While many are off enjoying the holidays with their families, first responders are working to keep the community safe
NEW ORLEANS — While many people are off enjoying the holidays with their families, first responders are working to keep the community safe. "We need them every day especially days like today when everyone has the day off and we have to come to art to work," said fire Chief Jay Fielding.
WDSU
Ponchatoula artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has...
WWL-TV
243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
WDSU
Surveillance bests favored Heart Rhythm in 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds Race Course
NEW ORLEANS — Surrounded by a spirited crowd and a festival atmosphere, Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Keith Desormeaux’s (trainer) Surveillance feasted upon the field to win the 98th running of the $175,000 Thanksgiving Classic. Some handicappers might call him a horse for the course, some might say the six furlong distance suits him best, but his trainer thinks he knows why all four of the Kentucky-bred son of Constitution’s wins have come at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
A boy’s birthday wish to feed N.O. homeless, comes true with a little help
NEW ORLEANS — When Ayonia Williams asked her son what he wanted to do for his birthday this year, she got an unexpected response. “I ain’t going to lie, I cried,” said Williams. Her son, Khalil Jones put it simply. “Go feed the homeless,” said Jones.
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
WWL-TV
Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police
NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
WDSU
New Orleans councilman searching for answers on massive pothole construction
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman has found himself searching for answers on why a massive pothole at a four-way intersection has yet to be fixed. Councilman Joe Giarrusso spoke with WDSU's Deja Brown about the pothole that started back in May of 2020.
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
WDSU
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back
NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
WDSU
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
Comments / 0