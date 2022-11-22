Murray (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. All signs are pointing in the right direction for Murray putting an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Chargers. First, coach Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Wednesday, telling Urban that Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction." Murray was asked about his availability for Week 12 a short time later, relaying to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he believes he'll return. With the release of Arizona's first injury report of the week and his subsequent listing as full, Murray seem poised to be back under center for the Cards, replacing Colt McCoy.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO