Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
Irene Cara dead: Oscar-winning Flashdance and Fame singer dies aged 65
Musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 65.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the theme tune to the 1983 film Flashdance. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track, titled “Flashdance... What a Feeling”.Cara also portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on the morning of Saturday 26 November. Her publicist Judith Moose also confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.A cause of death is not yet known.“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her...
The week in classical: Teyber Trio; Quartet for the End of Time; King’s Singers
Intimate Messiaen, vocal fireworks and a rare string trio version of Bach’s Goldberg Variations light up a week of more funding cuts fallout
Kevin Bacon Reveals How James Gunn Recruited Him for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
IGN chats with the veteran actor about joining the MCU -- as himself! -- in Marvel's Christmas special. Kevin Bacon talks about Star-Lord's love for bacon's breakthrough movie Footloose and being surprised by the mention of him the first time he saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. In The...
Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer
It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
Ranking the Phase 4 Marvel Movies and Shows From Worst to Best
The folks at IGN have pooled their minds to rank each of the 16 movies and shows that make up Phase 4. Where do fan-favorites like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home fall? Let’s find out.
The Elden Ring Player Who Beat Every Single Boss Without Taking a Single Hit Reveals Their Secrets
Last month, GinoMachino successfully completed a world-first run in which they beat Elden Ring without being beat hit once. In this video they talk about their their meticulous planning, the weapons that they used, and how they were able to finally take down Malenia and finish Elden Ring without taking a single hit.
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Artazon Gym (Grass)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Grass-type Gym Test in Artazon and Defeat the Gym leader Brassius. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
We Visited Ghibli Park and This Is What We Saw
We visited Ghibli Park, which opened on November 1, 2022, near Nagoya, Japan. This is just some of what we saw!
This Audible Black Friday Deal is Truly Incredible
Black Friday! Who doesn't love an absolute bargain? Savings season has finally come around once again, and like clockwork, Audible has come out with a phenomenal deal. You can grab yourself 4 months of Audible for just £2.99 a month. And if that wasn't enough, they're even chucking in a tasty little £20 voucher for you to spend on titles of your choosing.
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, and More
It's hard to believe, but the big day is drawing to an end, meaning Black Friday deals will be going away leading into the weekend. Among the many deals still available, now is a surprisingly great time to sign up for a streaming service. Most of the major streamers, from Hulu to Paramount+, offer steep discounts for Black Friday. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now. Be aware that most of them end in the next few days.
The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]
Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $20 Off Today
Save $20.00 on all nine Star Wars movies in playable Lego form. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delightfully destructive, but instead of blood and gore you get satisfying Lego sounds and endless coins. If you're looking for a game to play with your kids during the upcoming days off from school, this is the perfect pick.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Never Played (Ft. Bajheera) Ep. 3
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. We teamed up with Wow legend Bajheera to get Max caught up on what he's missed and even try out a dungeon for the very first time in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
