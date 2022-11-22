ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers, Gophers set to renew college football's longest-running rivalry

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYVCK_0jK5Z0k600

More than Paul Bunyan's Axe will be at stake when Wisconsin hosts arch-rival Minnesota on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

It is the nation's longest-running football rivalry, covering 131 games dating back to 1890. Wisconsin leads the series 62-61-8 and has won 16 of the last 18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
739
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy