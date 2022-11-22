Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns Preview
The Baylor Bears wrap up the regular season when they travel to face the Texas Longhorns on Friday.
The Baylor Bears will seek to end the regular season with a victory when they face the Texas Longhorns on Friday at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Bears (6-5, 4-4 in Big 12) are no longer contenders for the Big 12 Championship Game. Their mathematical chances of reaching that game ended with their last-second, 29-28, loss to TCU on Saturday. The Bears have now lost seven of their last eight meetings against TCU .
But can the Bears but an end to Texas’ outside chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game? Baylor can with a win.
The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3) are chasing Kansas State for second place in the conference. If Kansas State beats Kansas in its finale on Saturday, then the Wildcats will face TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game next week. If Kansas State loses, then Texas would go — but only if the Longhorns beat the Bears on Friday.
All week, Inside the Bears will preview Friday’s game. Below is the projected starting lineup for the Texas Longhorns.
Texas Projected Offensive Starters
QB Quinn Ewers
RB Bijan Robinson
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
WR Xavier Worthy
WR Jordan Whittington
WR Casey Cain
LT Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG Hayden Conner
C Jake Majors
RG Cole Hutson
RT Christian Jones
Texas Projected Defensive Starters
JACK Barryn Sorrell
DT T’Vondre Sweat
NT Keondre Coburn
END Ovie Oghoufo
SLB Demarvion Overshown
MLB Jaylan Ford
SPUR Jahdae Barron
CB D’Shawn Jamison
FS Anthony Cook
BS Michael Taaffe
CB Ryan Watts
