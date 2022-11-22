Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns Preview

The Baylor Bears wrap up the regular season when they travel to face the Texas Longhorns on Friday.

The Baylor Bears will seek to end the regular season with a victory when they face the Texas Longhorns on Friday at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Bears (6-5, 4-4 in Big 12) are no longer contenders for the Big 12 Championship Game. Their mathematical chances of reaching that game ended with their last-second, 29-28, loss to TCU on Saturday. The Bears have now lost seven of their last eight meetings against TCU .

But can the Bears but an end to Texas’ outside chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game? Baylor can with a win.

The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3) are chasing Kansas State for second place in the conference. If Kansas State beats Kansas in its finale on Saturday, then the Wildcats will face TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game next week. If Kansas State loses, then Texas would go — but only if the Longhorns beat the Bears on Friday.

All week, Inside the Bears will preview Friday’s game. Below is the projected starting lineup for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas Projected Offensive Starters

QB Quinn Ewers

RB Bijan Robinson

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

WR Xavier Worthy

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Casey Cain

LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

LG Hayden Conner

C Jake Majors

RG Cole Hutson

RT Christian Jones

Texas Projected Defensive Starters

JACK Barryn Sorrell

DT T’Vondre Sweat

NT Keondre Coburn

END Ovie Oghoufo

SLB Demarvion Overshown

MLB Jaylan Ford

SPUR Jahdae Barron

CB D’Shawn Jamison

FS Anthony Cook

BS Michael Taaffe

CB Ryan Watts

