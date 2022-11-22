Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Fans Roast ‘BBL Drake’ for ‘Flirty’ 21 Savage ‘Rich Flex’ Chorus
Drake and 21 Savage's new collaborative album Her Loss was released Nov. 4. Fans are loving the new music from the rapper duo, but there's one song in particular has fans making viral videos on TikTok. "Rich Flex" has become the subject of videos trolling the "In My Feelings" rapper...
Paramore Fan With Disability Shares Emotional Account of Singing ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Band
As many fans are now aware, have returned "Misery Business" to their sets on this tour after previously removing it. With the group currently out on tour, they've also invited fans to the stage to sing along on the track, often making the fans' days in the process. That was the case for 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith, also a person with a disability, who recently joined the band's Atlanta performance at the Tabernacle, then shared what that special moment meant to her via social media.
Korean Music Icon J.Y. Park Receives Backlash After Criticizing Skills of Fans Who Do His Dance Challenge
Dance challenges are a staple these days with TikTok blowing up songs and sound bites featuring choreography mimicked by thousands. However, one K-pop dance challenge set to "Groove Back" by Korean music icon J.Y. Park has resulted in backlash after Park critiqued fans' dance moves online. On his Instagram, Park...
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Reddit Suspects Affair After Woman Finds Babysitter With ‘Wet Hair’ From Shower, Husband Home Early From Work
Reddit is suspicious after a woman revealed she found her husband home early from work along with their babysitter freshly showered with wet hair. In her post, the anonymous woman explained she had "hired a babysitter for my 5- and 3-year-old kids two weeks ago," as her "husband works shifts while I work long hours at a marketing company."
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
‘Petty’ Woman Texts Friend’s Mom Expensive Birthday Dinner Bill After Friend Bails on Check
Splitting a check after a group dinner can sometimes be tricky. One woman on Reddit is still feeling "salty" after a birthday dinner ended up with her paying the entire bill. She explained that she and three friends went out to dinner to "celebrate one of their birthdays." However, when the check came, the other three ladies vanished.
Terrified Girl Caught On Video Realizing She's Unbuckled On Mega Drop Ride
"My 9-year-old daughter was not buckled in her seat as the ride started and it ascended 75+ feet in the air," April Piper wrote on Facebook.
Taylor Swift Fan Claims They Were Charged 14 Times for Tickets They Didn’t Even Get
A fan who was trying to purchase Taylor Swift tickets was allegedly charged 14 times — and she didn't even get the tickets. Swift fans have been struggling with "The Great War" of getting tickets to the singer's upcoming The Eras Tour over the last couple days. In a...
Mom Furious After Ex Takes 5-Year-Old Son to ‘Unsafe’ Wedding
A man's ex is upset with him after he took their 5-year-old child to an "unsafe" wedding where guests were drinking and partying. The dad took his son to a friend's wedding without his ex's knowledge. After she found out on social media, she was extremely upset. "My buddy Brent...
Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday
On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Had Negative Affect on Her Acting Career
Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career. Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye. "After this whole big relationship and...
JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘Hurtful’ LGBTQ+ Exclusion With New ‘Faith’-Based Channel
Post-Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has become known for her Christmas-themed movies on Hallmark, but now, she's moving to a much more controversial channel. According to People, Bure told The Wall Street Journal that her new channel, the Great American Family network, will "keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure serves as the chief creative officer for the network.
Man ‘Bailing’ on Thanksgiving With Military Family Who Call Him Failure
A man on Reddit has decided to skip Thanksgiving with his family this year because they constantly harass him for not continuing with his career as a Marine. The 28-year-old explained he comes from a family "where everyone joins the marines." "Most of the males in my family join straight...
Woman Has Been Planning ‘Cheapest’ Funeral Possible for the Past 5 Years
Beverley Rose has been planning her funeral for the past five years. According to the The Mirror, the 75-year-old self-described "forward planner" wants to alleviate her loved ones' stress when her time comes. "Who knows how long I'll last … I'm pretty healthy at the moment, but you can never...
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0