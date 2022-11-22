ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Paramore Fan With Disability Shares Emotional Account of Singing ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Band

As many fans are now aware, have returned "Misery Business" to their sets on this tour after previously removing it. With the group currently out on tour, they've also invited fans to the stage to sing along on the track, often making the fans' days in the process. That was the case for 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith, also a person with a disability, who recently joined the band's Atlanta performance at the Tabernacle, then shared what that special moment meant to her via social media.
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Mom Furious After Ex Takes 5-Year-Old Son to ‘Unsafe’ Wedding

A man's ex is upset with him after he took their 5-year-old child to an "unsafe" wedding where guests were drinking and partying. The dad took his son to a friend's wedding without his ex's knowledge. After she found out on social media, she was extremely upset. "My buddy Brent...
Vibe

Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday

On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘Hurtful’ LGBTQ+ Exclusion With New ‘Faith’-Based Channel

Post-Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has become known for her Christmas-themed movies on Hallmark, but now, she's moving to a much more controversial channel. According to People, Bure told The Wall Street Journal that her new channel, the Great American Family network, will "keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure serves as the chief creative officer for the network.
