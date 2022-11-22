ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. troopers on patrol for Thanksgiving holiday

The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)

Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
KEARNEY, NE
DEA, families join together to raise awareness of fentanyl dangers

OMAHA, Neb.-The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division joined other DEA Divisions across the nation by hosting a regional Family Summit on Nov. 17, for families who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. This is the first undertaking for DEA field divisions and builds off the momentum of this summer’s Inaugural Family Summit hosted at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, VA.
OMAHA, NE
Key senator: Rosy state finances call for accelerating tax breaks

LINCOLN — A key state lawmaker said Thursday that she’s aiming to accelerate tax breaks passed this year, in light of a glut of excess state cash reserve funds. That would mean that phased-in reductions in state personal income and corporate taxes could happen sooner, along with the gradual elimination of state taxes on Social Security passed during the 2022 legislative session.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte, NE
