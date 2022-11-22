Read full article on original website
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession. If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:. Fredericksburg. Looking...
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Long-term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come. A report from Texas Health and Human Services shows since 2022, at least 60 nursing facilities in the state — 2% — have permanently closed. The effects of the pandemic, inflation, staff burnout, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates are among the reasons facilities have had to close their doors.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind.
Adults with mild cold symptoms could be spreading RSV to little ones during Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, here is the latest on the RSV surge still overwhelming regional hospitals. The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for both PCR and antigen tests reported voluntarily by sentinel Texas laboratories. The latest data was released on November 22, 2022.
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving...
Heavy rain alert | See the timing of three rounds that could bring flooding through Saturday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain totals between two and five inches will be common in Southeast Texas from Thursday through Saturday as multiple rounds of widespread rain pass through. Isolated areas could potentially get five to seven inches of rain. It won’t be constantly raining through Saturday morning, but when...
