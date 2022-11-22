ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession. If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:. Fredericksburg. Looking...
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Long-term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come. A report from Texas Health and Human Services shows since 2022, at least 60 nursing facilities in the state — 2% — have permanently closed. The effects of the pandemic, inflation, staff burnout, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates are among the reasons facilities have had to close their doors.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind.
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving...
