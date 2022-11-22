ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving being fully behind us on the calendar means it’s once again time for the pop-up shops at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth. This year marks the 10th Christmas season for the craft fair at the mall. 75 vendors- some from as far as...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Downtown Bangor shoppers visit old favorites, new spots on Plaid Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When you think of Black Friday, you might think of big box stores and waiting in long lines for the perfect holiday gift. Downtown Bangor is countering that narrative with Plaid Friday. It’s a way to encourage customers to keep their money local on the biggest shopping day of the year.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast. The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum. About two dozen...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Holiday train brings Christmas cheer to Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - All aboard for Christmas cheer!. The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train made its first stops in Maine Wednesday along its cross-country trek. Photojournalist Mark Rediker and Tom Krosnowski were there in Hermon when the train pulled into town.
HERMON, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?. How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?. Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ Friday for MDA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While you’re out doing some Black Friday shopping, be sure to be on the lookout for Bangor firefighters. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 will be out at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to “Fill the Boot.”
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Husson University provides Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Surging food costs made it challenging for some Mainers to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table. For the third consecutive year, Husson University made sure Bangor area seniors and others had a hot meal. Husson University’s Dining Services partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Lynde Lodge hosts its 13th community meal event

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Folks looking for a traditional sit down thanksgiving meal will find it for free in Hermon Thursday. The Lynde Lodge is once again putting on its community meal. This is the 13th year for the event, and when they say everyone is invited, they mean it. Last...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1

Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Messalonskee High School holds annual free Thanksgiving dinner

OAKLAND Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland Thursday. For more than 30 years, it’s been a place to go for a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings made possible by the work of dozens of volunteers.
OAKLAND, ME

