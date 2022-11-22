ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

News4Jax.com

🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker

That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Tripledemic’: Danger posed by COVID-19, flu & RSV a worry as people gather for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving gatherings kick off a spike in other emergency visits as generations gather and swap germs. This year, the danger posed by COVID-19 and other viruses, including an early flu season and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a continuing worry, said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 .m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown that ends with fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the fire waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

