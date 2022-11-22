Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker
That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
Annual holiday party for unprivileged children sheds light on poverty in Jacksonville’s poorest ZIP code
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the holiday season has arrived, local business owners are working to ensure children living in low-income areas in Jacksonville receive presents this Christmas. The owners of the Cuts, Linez and Trimz barbershop on Moncrief Road and members of a community organization called Jewels of...
‘Connection of love’: Volunteers deliver over 500 meals to seniors in Duval, Clay counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Over 500 meals went out on Thanksgiving Day to those in need in Duval and Clay counties thanks to the efforts of volunteers with Ascension St. Vincent’s, Z-Trip and local law enforcement. The holidays can be tough for a lot of people, and the rise...
‘No greater need’: Salvation Army red kettle campaign bell ringers bring back sounds of season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The sounds of the season! Starting Saturday, you can expect to start seeing and hearing the Salvation Army kettlebell ringers at local participating businesses. Harold Pierce, 84, has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 19 years. And he still gets excited to sport a...
Turkey Trot: Annual charity 5K feasts on largest turnout for Thanksgiving race
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Thousands of runners took part in the annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K in Atlantic Beach on Thanksgiving morning. The goal was to raise $200,000 for UF Health’s Trauma Center to help those with brain injuries. The 9th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K has...
‘Tripledemic’: Danger posed by COVID-19, flu & RSV a worry as people gather for Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving gatherings kick off a spike in other emergency visits as generations gather and swap germs. This year, the danger posed by COVID-19 and other viruses, including an early flu season and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a continuing worry, said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Despite inflation concerns, Jacksonville Black Friday shoppers flock to spend for the holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year. On Black Friday, News4JAX was all across town checking out the crowds at popular shopping spots. The National Retail Federation estimates more than 166 million people are expected to hit record shopping numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday through Cyber Monday.
‘We believe in giving back’: Arlington restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington restaurant is making sure people have something to eat for Thanksgiving Day. Free meals are being offered for part of the day at 2111 Restaurant and Daiquiri Lab on University Boulevard. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone can show up to and get...
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 .m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown that ends with fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the fire waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
Holidays renew grief for loved ones of those lost to gun violence this year
As people celebrate Thanksgiving with their families Thursday, some who lost a loved one to gun violence this year are marking their first holiday without them. News4JAX records show in 2022, there have been 148 homicides. Of those, 117 are murders. Darnell Wilson Sr., 44, was shot and killed inside...
Don’t let thieves make steals while you’re shopping for deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you get weighed down with shopping bags, you could become a target to thieves, so there are some things people should keep in mind while out and about snatching up deals. Some safety advice for anyone to keep in mind: Have your keys and cellphone...
Local pediatrician warns parents about measles with cases on the rise nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization say nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose last year. They also detect ongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries right now. A Jacksonville pediatrician said Jacksonville is fortunate because measles is...
‘Real Black Friday’ offers chance to shop small, support local businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More than 166 million people will shop over the holiday weekend. Shoppers will spend billions at the big box stores, but it’s also important to remember the little guys. That’s the point behind Small Business Saturday. Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S....
Are you one of the millions of people driving or flying this Thanksgiving? Fellow travelers share their advice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and it’s expected to break records for the Thanksgiving holiday as millions take to the skies and hit the roads for their destinations. AAA predicts nearly 55 Americans will travel at least 50 miles...
JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
4-year-old girl dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP
A 4-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the car the 4-year-old was riding in tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of it on I-10 around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, when the 33-year-old...
Checking in on Jacksonville’s park development along St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Park development along the St. Johns River downtown is one of the major programs slated for Jacksonville. The city has been talking for years about new parks and changes to old ones like Metropolitan Park. Work has started on some projects but there is much more...
Man found shot outside Orange Park Bestbet hospitalized, in life-threatening condition
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening for treatment of life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the parking lot of Bestbet Orange Park, according to a news release from the Police Department. Officers said they were called to the scene at 4:44 p.m., where...
Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
