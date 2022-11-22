Read full article on original website
Residents urging Page County board to explore carbon pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Residents are calling on Page County officials to look into a county ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from two individuals expressing their continued opposition to the type of project -- particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the five-state project to cut through nearly 700 miles of Iowa, including roughly seven miles in Page County connecting up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County -- one of several ethanol plants signed on to the project. Jan Norris is a Montgomery County resident just north of the county line. Norris says she and her husband, James, oppose the pipeline mainly due to the possible long-term damage the lines could cause to the land and the company's pursuit of federal 45Q tax credits designated for carbon sequestration projects.
Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation
(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
Iowa Farmer Fined For Years Of Manure, Water, & Carcass Violations
An Iowa farmer has settled a lawsuit after committing numerous manure and water pollution violations. Steven Kerns runs a hog confinement feeding operation in Taylor County along with a joint confinement feeding operation and an open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. A lawsuit from the state alleges that Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management, and composting violations at the two operations.
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
2 Glenwood suspects arrested for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 54-year-olds Robert Kastl and Stephanie Kastl both of Glenwood were arrested for violation of a no contact order. Both Robert and Stephanie Kastl were taken to the Mills County and held on no bond until seen...
Red Oak man arrested on warrant for failure to appear
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on Thursday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested on the 300 block of E. Valley Street a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. Caron was...
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
Amy Mae (Schrier) Schaaf, 50, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
