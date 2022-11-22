Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
WANE-TV
Tips for a dementia-friendly holiday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Around the holiday season, many gather together to celebrate. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to make sure you and your family have safe celebrations this holiday season. Factoring in your loved ones routine during the celebration and holding the celebration early are good options.
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
WANE-TV
37th annual Festival of Gingerbread opens its doors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. Friday. The Festival of Gingerbread, which started in 1985, offers 135 gingerbread creations from local artists. The artists range from preschoolers to professional artists. The event will...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
WNDU
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need
CORUNNA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Corunna Volunteer Fire Department came together to help one of their own in need following a medical crisis. The fire department posted on their Facebook page that Volunteer Firefighter Ben Harrison battled through personal medical issues a few months ago that made it more difficult for him to access the stairs in front of his home.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. at approximately 12:45 a.m.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
WNDU
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
TODAY.com
Cancer survivor gives back to the hospital that saved her life
Cancer survivor Lauren Lewis turned her love of fashion into yearly fashion shows to benefit the hospital that helped save her life – St. Jude. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports and Marlo Thomas talks about the important work and progress being done at the hospital.Nov. 24, 2022.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Silver Alert issued for Allen County teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Traysean Walker. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants […]
Famous Taco fans ask owner to open up southwest and he’s gonna keep trying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Put to the court of public opinion, Mexican restaurateur Martin Quintana believes people overwhelmingly want to see The Famous Taco open on West Jefferson Boulevard. The sign is up and the kitchen will be equipped as soon as he gets an OK from city planning authorities. That didn’t happen last […]
WANE-TV
FWPD: Here’s what to do if you accidentally call 911
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We have almost immediate access to call for help in emergency situations, thanks to smart phones and other devices. But sometimes, it’s almost too easy to reach 911, as technology has made available shortcuts and tricks to get help without dialing anything at all.
