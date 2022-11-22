ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Tips for a dementia-friendly holiday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Around the holiday season, many gather together to celebrate. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to make sure you and your family have safe celebrations this holiday season. Factoring in your loved ones routine during the celebration and holding the celebration early are good options.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

37th annual Festival of Gingerbread opens its doors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. Friday. The Festival of Gingerbread, which started in 1985, offers 135 gingerbread creations from local artists. The artists range from preschoolers to professional artists. The event will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept. bands together to help firefighter in need

CORUNNA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Corunna Volunteer Fire Department came together to help one of their own in need following a medical crisis. The fire department posted on their Facebook page that Volunteer Firefighter Ben Harrison battled through personal medical issues a few months ago that made it more difficult for him to access the stairs in front of his home.
CORUNNA, IN
WANE-TV

2022 Night of Lights coverage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold weather takes a break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
WNDU

32-year-old Elkhart woman found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
TODAY.com

Cancer survivor gives back to the hospital that saved her life

Cancer survivor Lauren Lewis turned her love of fashion into yearly fashion shows to benefit the hospital that helped save her life – St. Jude. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports and Marlo Thomas talks about the important work and progress being done at the hospital.Nov. 24, 2022.
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Allen County teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Traysean Walker. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Here’s what to do if you accidentally call 911

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We have almost immediate access to call for help in emergency situations, thanks to smart phones and other devices. But sometimes, it’s almost too easy to reach 911, as technology has made available shortcuts and tricks to get help without dialing anything at all.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy