Here's The Latest Drama Going On Between Jodie Sweetin And Candace Cameron Bure After Candace's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
"When we hear the words 'traditional' marriage to describe only one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other."
Cody Rigsby Is Facing Backlash For His Comments About Taylor Swift
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Emma Corrin ‘Hopes for a Future’ With Gender-Neutral Acting Categories at Awards Shows
Emma Corrin, the English actor who embodied Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” called for genderless categories at major entertainment awards shows in an interview with BBC News. In particular, Corrin, who identifies as non-binary as uses they/them pronouns, noted that nominations for best actor and best actress should be merged into one, gender-neutral category. Corrin has earned praise for their supporting performance in Michael Grandage’s new period drama “My Policeman,” but the actor shares that they feel discomfort at the prospect of campaigning in a gendered category. “It’s difficult for me at the...
