ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
askflagler.com
Mullins Out, Pennington in on County Commission; Hansen and Dance Get Leadership Slots
BUNNELL – The Flagler County Commission on Tuesday swore in Leann Pennington and Greg Hansen, while appointing the latter to the Chair position and Commissioner Andy Dance to Vice Chair. Among other reasons, Pennington’s inauguration onto the Board of County Commissioners is significant because it marks the end of Joe Mullins’ four-year tenure.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake commissioner calls for removal of planning and zoning board chairman
A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the removal of the town’s chairman of the planning and zoning board after a contentious meeting over a proposed housing development. “The chairman has to go,” Commissioner Paul Hannan declared at Monday’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall. The chairman...
villages-news.com
Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments
I would like to respond to Mr. Paul Hannan’s comments in your article “Lady Lake commissioner calls for removal of planning and zoning board chairman.”. Mr. Hannan stated, “But we’re talking about property rights. You own a piece of property and you follow the rules and you can develop it.”
Bay News 9
Flagler County business struggling to keep up with construction demand
Following two storms this hurricane season that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. Following two storms that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. The demand for raw materials is great, with a limited amount of places contractors can go.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
Judge to rule on allowing vacation rentals in parts of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now up to a circuit judge on whether certain Volusia County homeowners can operate vacation rentals. Right now, people in unincorporated parts of the county can’t rent out their homes for less than 30 days. A group of homeowners is challenging that...
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
ocala-news.com
Ocala International Airport passes federal safety inspection
The City of Ocala has announced that the Ocala International Airport-Jim Taylor Field recently passed its annual inspection, which was conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection took place on Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2, and it revealed that the airport is being operated in compliance...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
palmcoastobserver.com
FPC student arrested for bomb threat joke on Instagram
A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on Nov. 19 just before midnight over an Instagram post threatening the school. The photo, posted on Nov. 19, shows the boy inside a classroom, posing with a thumbs-up; in his other hand he is holding up a sign saying "school is going kaboom 2-3-23." A different student saw the post and showed his mother, an employee at FCP, who immediately contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, according to the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
Action News Jax
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
villages-news.com
The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants
Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
