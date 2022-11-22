It is the season of giving and gratitude, a special time for all of us to take a well-deserved pause from our daily routines and celebrate all that is great in our lives. Some of you may be traveling, doing outreach work in your communities, or hosting family and friends for a Thanksgiving meal. On a personal note, I am looking forward to spending as much time as I can with my family. However you choose to celebrate this holiday, I wish you much peace and joy.

