Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul and Holiday Helpers are giving thanks in a huge way this year—they're feeding those most in need with hot meals this Thanksgiving, and they've been busy all morning long preparing those meals for more than 2,500 people in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022

He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA
theadvocate.com

Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting

East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
CLINTON, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Have a Merry Christmas In The Village

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Denham Springs Antique District is hosting Christmas In the Village from November 25th until December 18th. Most events are free and include lots of goodies for the entire family. November 25, 2022 – Lighting of Old City Hall from 6pm until 7pm. Expect...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary city closures and waste collection for Thanksgiving announced

Thanksgiving Day is an official City of Zachary holiday and will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 24. All City of Zachary offices will be closed this day. Solid waste collection (garbage and recycling) will not be made on Nov. 24 within the city limits under the contract with Waste Management. Garbage and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected on the following day, Friday, Nov. 25. If your normal collection day is Friday, garbage and recycling pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Christmas events: Tree lighting, parade, and more

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales holiday celebrations begin Tuesday, Dec. 6 with its annual tree lighting with Santa Claus. Here’s a list of Gonzales Christmas events happening this December. City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Where: Gonzales City...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does the Festival of Lights return?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge will be kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2. Event organizers said the celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a performance from the McKinley Middle Magnet School Choir at the Community Stage. After the choir, Santa and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome light the 35-foot Christmas tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA

