Thanksgiving Day is an official City of Zachary holiday and will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 24. All City of Zachary offices will be closed this day. Solid waste collection (garbage and recycling) will not be made on Nov. 24 within the city limits under the contract with Waste Management. Garbage and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected on the following day, Friday, Nov. 25. If your normal collection day is Friday, garbage and recycling pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO