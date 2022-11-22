Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul and Holiday Helpers are giving thanks in a huge way this year—they're feeding those most in need with hot meals this Thanksgiving, and they've been busy all morning long preparing those meals for more than 2,500 people in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Saint Vincent de Paul host four separate Thanksgiving dinners this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thanksgiving is all about celebrating with family at home, but some people don’t have either. Here is inside a Thanksgiving feast for those who need it most. “This seemed to be a nice place for a person to, like, really regroup and get...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022
He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
theadvocate.com
For 30 years, Ema Haq has opened Bailey’s doors for Thanksgiving: ‘Nothing makes me happier’
Thirty years after Ema Haq first opened the doors of Bailey’s Seafood and Grill to the public for free meals on Thanksgiving, the Bangladeshi immigrant again welcomed the community with warm smiles, handshakes and hugs to share a meal together Thursday. Haq’s love of Thanksgiving was born when he...
theadvocate.com
'It's not about the gender': Women firefighters serve Lafayette with heart, commitment
The camaraderie among firefighters is a point of pride for those who work in the fire service. It’s captured on TV dramas, in movies and in documentaries. For the women of the Lafayette Fire Department, there’s an added layer of connection of being among the few women in the city, and the nation, to make a career in firefighting.
theadvocate.com
Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting
East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Have a Merry Christmas In The Village
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Denham Springs Antique District is hosting Christmas In the Village from November 25th until December 18th. Most events are free and include lots of goodies for the entire family. November 25, 2022 – Lighting of Old City Hall from 6pm until 7pm. Expect...
Family who tragically lost child gives back to others this holiday season
A mother and grandmother are making it their mission to help single mothers this holiday season after their son and grandson was tragically killed.
wbrz.com
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter
BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same for the family of Allie Rice since her murder in mid-September. This time of year, which should be filled with joy, will be difficult as police continue the search for her killer. “Waking up every morning, seeing her picture everywhere, it makes...
theadvocate.com
Zachary city closures and waste collection for Thanksgiving announced
Thanksgiving Day is an official City of Zachary holiday and will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 24. All City of Zachary offices will be closed this day. Solid waste collection (garbage and recycling) will not be made on Nov. 24 within the city limits under the contract with Waste Management. Garbage and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected on the following day, Friday, Nov. 25. If your normal collection day is Friday, garbage and recycling pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
theadvocate.com
Sales, family fun, tradition draw Black Friday shoppers to Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana
Rows of parking lots were lined with cars outside the Mall of Louisiana late Friday morning. Inside the two-story shopping center, lines of shoppers stretched single file out of several of the stores and customers waited patiently to get in. Hundreds of holiday shoppers hit the indoor mall looking to...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
brproud.com
Gonzales Christmas events: Tree lighting, parade, and more
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales holiday celebrations begin Tuesday, Dec. 6 with its annual tree lighting with Santa Claus. Here’s a list of Gonzales Christmas events happening this December. City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Where: Gonzales City...
brproud.com
Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
brproud.com
When does the Festival of Lights return?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge will be kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2. Event organizers said the celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a performance from the McKinley Middle Magnet School Choir at the Community Stage. After the choir, Santa and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome light the 35-foot Christmas tree.
wbrz.com
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex in Tigerland already had the attention of the district attorney, and now it has the attention of the local managers for the federal Section 8 program. It was just last week when Monika Sandlin told 2 On Your Side that she felt stuck in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge mother advocates against drunk driving during holiday weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to AAA, Thanksgiving is the busiest day on the road. Law enforcement says it’s also busy for them due to distracted and impaired drivers. Baton Rouge mother Joan Robinson lost her 17-year-old daughter last year. Joan is now working with Mothers Against...
