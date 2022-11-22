Read full article on original website
KTLO
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
inforney.com
Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona
A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
easttexasradio.com
Facebook Catches Crime Suspect
Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
scttx.com
Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit
November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
KLTV
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KLTV
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 16-22
• Michael Dewayne Jones, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 18• Lance Wayne Samples, of Paris,
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
KTRE
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
Several departments work to contain structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments, along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, are working a structure fire in the 500 block of US 259 north. Officials said the fire is contained and there were no injuries reported. Residents were told to expect a large presence of responders and use caution traveling in […]
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. The massive project for the miniature trains has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many of the pieces of the nine section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
