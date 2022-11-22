ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
OVERTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Facebook Catches Crime Suspect

Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit

November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. The massive project for the miniature trains has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many of the pieces of the nine section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy