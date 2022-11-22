ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne on How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Her Disney+ Series (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

FTX Scandal Limited Series in the Works at Amazon With Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Hunters’ Creator

Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned. “Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.
TheWrap

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Review: Your Fun-Loving Cousins Are Here to Spread Christmas Cheer

If the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” were a graphic novel, it would be an “annual,” a long-form comic book featuring a self-contained story that often exists outside of canon with a set of characters with which most fans are already familiar. In this case, it’s a slapstick comedy full of physical humor, musical numbers and the geekiest tribute to Kevin Bacon this side of the Bifrost.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?

Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
TheWrap

Making ‘Strange World’: The Origin, Evolution and Progressive Representation of Disney Animation’s Sci-Fi Adventure

Every so often, Disney Animation veers from the path. Veteran Disney producer Don Hahn said he called it “turning left at the castle.” His analogy was built on theme park geography: instead of heading through the castle to Fantasyland, you would veer left, into Adventureland – an area full of hidden danger, wild creatures and very few songs. (This was the philosophy when Hahn was working on “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” 2001’s underseen animated gem.)
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy