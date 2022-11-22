ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: things to watch vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange will close out one of the stranger seasons in a while when they head to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles. BC’s struggled with injuries all year and will not make a bowl game even though they finally beat a ranked opponent this year. Before the game kicks off, let’s look at some of the keys to this primetime affair.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy

When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY

