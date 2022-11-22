Read full article on original website
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: things to watch vs Boston College
The Syracuse Orange will close out one of the stranger seasons in a while when they head to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles. BC’s struggled with injuries all year and will not make a bowl game even though they finally beat a ranked opponent this year. Before the game kicks off, let’s look at some of the keys to this primetime affair.
Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction
Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 12?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After five straight losses, this is feeling a lot like the last few years, but even then the power rankings show Syracuse is having a solid season. ESPN. In this...
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
City of Syracuse asks to join NY’s fight against lawsuit seeking to halt I-81 construction
Syracuse, N.Y. – The city of Syracuse has asked to become involved in a lawsuit that is trying to block the reconstruction of I-81. The lawsuit is filed against the state. Syracuse wants to join the state to protect the city’s interests and directly fight the lawsuit. “Syracuse...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
Syracuse tree lighting ceremony: What time and which streets will be closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will light up a giant Christmas tree in Clinton Square tomorrow night. The ceremony, an annual tradition, starts at 6 p.m. The event includes a pre-show by former “The Voice” contestant Gary Carpentier. Three local children chosen through the city’s Winter Art Contest...
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
