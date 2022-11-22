ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FTX Scandal Limited Series in the Works at Amazon With Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Hunters’ Creator

Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned. “Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022

At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
‘The Masked Singer': Sir Bugaboo Wasn’t Worried About ‘Ghostbusters’ Giving Away His Voice on the Show

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”). It was fright night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the only thing to be truly afraid of was elimination. And unfortunately, that was the case for Sir Bugaboo. But he wasn’t afraid of being guessed right away (and he certainly wasn’t afraid of no ghosts).
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)

”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

While there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” one was certainly the soundtrack. Writer/director James Gunn took great pride in putting together the curated soundtrack for the first “Guardians” movie in 2014, which not only became a hallmark of the franchise but also kicked off a slew of imitators.
