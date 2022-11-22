Read full article on original website
Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money. The tax agency announced, in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022.
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: You Only Have 1 Day Left to Claim Your Money
If you haven't claimed your missing stimulus or child tax credit money yet, you're quickly running out of time to do so. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before the deadline is here.
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with another payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible
FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
Social Security update: First half of $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 13 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just 13 days.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?
Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
IRS: Free File remains open until Nov. 17
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until November 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. These and other...
Today Is The Deadline To Claim The Child Tax Credit Using GetCTC Online Tool
The expanded child tax credit proved to be a lifeline for millions of people, but it expired last year. Those who missed it or didn’t claim the expanded CTC still have some time to claim it. However, one crucial deadline to claim the child tax credit will end today.
Stimulus update: More than 9M Americans could get some extra money from the IRS
More than 9 million Americans could get some extra money from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), if they claim their funds for free by Thursday, Nov. 17. In mid-October, the IRS started sending letters to people living in the U.S. who may have qualified for certain benefits but did not claim them in a 2021 federal income tax return.
Facebook may have collected some of your IRS filing data if you used an online tax services
In context: It's more or less common knowledge that Facebook is equivalent to a personal data vacuum. It has proven quite capable of collecting enough information on an individual user to create a tempting advertising profile. It doesn't really need help in this regard, but it has some — and from a most surprising place.
IRS keeping Free File open through Thursday
WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday it was keeping its Free File service open until Thursday for those needing to file their 2021 tax returns. The IRS said in a press release it sent letters to more than 9 million who may qualify for tax benefits but had not yet claimed them by filing their tax return.
