Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with another payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
The US Sun

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible

FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Motley Fool

Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
DELCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Panhandle Post

IRS: Free File remains open until Nov. 17

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until November 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. These and other...
NJ.com

Stimulus update: More than 9M Americans could get some extra money from the IRS

More than 9 million Americans could get some extra money from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), if they claim their funds for free by Thursday, Nov. 17. In mid-October, the IRS started sending letters to people living in the U.S. who may have qualified for certain benefits but did not claim them in a 2021 federal income tax return.
KXAN

IRS keeping Free File open through Thursday

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday it was keeping its Free File service open until Thursday for those needing to file their 2021 tax returns. The IRS said in a press release it sent letters to more than 9 million who may qualify for tax benefits but had not yet claimed them by filing their tax return.
