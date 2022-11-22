ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 77 South is back open after WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, killing meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. At noon Wednesday, traffic was moving along I-77 smoothly as all lanes are back open. Portions of the interstate were blocked off for almost 24 hours though as law enforcement and eventually National Transportation Safety Board investigators began examining the wreckage from the crash.
One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

We have certainly seen this week how important community is, and that community here in Charlotte showed out in full force to celebrate the Holiday season. Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. Arborbrook students remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
