qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
Charlotte Tower ‘received no distress call’ from pilot in deadly helicopter crash on I-77, officials say
Federal investigators said the Charlotte Airport control tower did not receive a distress call from the pilot of a WBTV News helicopter that crashed along Interstate-77 on Tuesday.
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
WBTV
I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 77 South is back open after WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, killing meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. At noon Wednesday, traffic was moving along I-77 smoothly as all lanes are back open. Portions of the interstate were blocked off for almost 24 hours though as law enforcement and eventually National Transportation Safety Board investigators began examining the wreckage from the crash.
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash on I-77
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
2 Killed In Deadly Helicopter Crash In South Charlotte
A local TV station helicopter crashed near a busy south Charlotte roadway.
One person hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC says. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Tom Hunter Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. MEDIC said they responded to a shooting and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cn2.com
Deadly Chopper Crash Causing Major I-77 Delays – WBTV Confirming it was their helicopter.
YORK COUNTY S.C (CN2 NEWS) – 2 are dead in a helicopter crash on I-77 in Charlotte near Nation Ford Road (southbound). UPDATE: Our friends at WBTV sharing the devastating news that 2 of their colleagues were the 2 people on board. Chip Tayag was the pilot and meteorologist Jason Myers was on board. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WBTV
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
We have certainly seen this week how important community is, and that community here in Charlotte showed out in full force to celebrate the Holiday season. Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. Arborbrook students remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
WBTV
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
WBTV
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag remembered with moment of silence. Updated: 7 hours ago. The moment of silence was held before the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night outside Bank of...
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
