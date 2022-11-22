Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Fight to Survive an ‘Airborne Toxic Event’ in New ‘White Noise’ Trailer (Video)

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Luca Guadagnino's film feels like a mad science experiment to see if Raw can coexist with Badlands in the body of a gooey Young Adult love tale
'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. The Last Wish is a sequel to Puss in Boots...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
EW.com
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
Michael B. Jordan Talks About The Advice He Took From Denzel Washington And Bradley Cooper Before Directing Creed III
Micheal B. Jordan explains how Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper gave him advice before filming Creed III.
msn.com
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Review: Lars von Trier Goes Full Meta With the Return of His Creepy Hospital Drama
Like David Lynch before him, von Trier waited a quarter-century to return to his disturbing TV project
startattle.com
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci
The greatest voice of our time has an even greater story. Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Startattle.com – Whitney Houston biopic movie movie. Starring : Naomi Ackie / Stanley Tucci. Genre : Biography / Drama / Music. Country : United States.
theplaylist.net
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn’s Latest Neon-Soaked Superheroine Seeks Vengeance in January On Netflix
Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn loves his dark underworlds, his lone wolf anti-heroes, and neon-soaked reverie and nightmare. He brings all that to pass once more in his latest six-episode series, “Copenhagen Cowboy” for Netflix. “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” he said earlier this year when the series—about a young woman who wreaks havoc on Copenhagen’s netherworld in revenge—debuted at Venice (read our review here). The series is his second and follows up his “Too Old To Die Young” series on Prime Video.
TheWrap
