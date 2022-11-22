Read full article on original website
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman on the Struggle of Sequels: Fans Want Characters to ‘Be the Same’ as Before
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
Why ‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Almost Didn’t Make the Cannibal Romance
Guadagnino and writer David Kajganich talk about casting Taylor Russell and their collaborative relationship
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
Irene Cara dead: Oscar-winning Flashdance and Fame singer dies aged 65
Musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 65.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the theme tune to the 1983 film Flashdance. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track, titled “Flashdance... What a Feeling”.Cara also portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on the morning of Saturday 26 November. Her publicist Judith Moose also confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.A cause of death is not yet known.“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her...
‘The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Says Competing Was ‘An Incredible Gift’ That Let Her Entertain and Do Some Good
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” brought an unprecedented unmasking, when Scarecrow opted to unmask herself after just one performance. But, according to the star underneath, coming on the show was never about the competition; it was about taking the chance to have some fun while also doing some good in the world.
New book reveals Queen Elizabeth was ‘determined to keep busy’ to cope with grief
A new book has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II knew she had ‘limited time left’ and was ‘determined to keep busy’ following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.“She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect”, one passage reads.The book even claims that the monarch was battling a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the months before her death.Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, has been written by royal author and historian Gyles Brandreth, and is set for release in December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedThousands of climate protesters march in Edinburgh on Global Day of ActionFirst look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022
At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
It’s hard to encapsulate the half-sunny, half-funeral vibe of “Leonor Will Never Die”, a touching end-of-life drama that’s also a loving homage to kitschy Filipino action cinema. Writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar pays tribute to her title character, a fictional Pinoy genre filmmaker who, at the end of her life, wakes up inside one of her unproduced screenplays.
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: ‘This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience’
"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.
How the ‘Zootopia+’ Musical Episode Came Together: ‘You’ve Got to Really Just Make This Fun and Edgy’
Plus learn more secrets from the Disney+ series
How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?
Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Stars Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland Admit It’s ‘Easy’ Falling in Love With Each Other on Screen (Video)
"We're really good at staring into each other's eyes lovingly, but also confused about what the other is thinking," Hyland joked with TheWrap
Why ‘Wakanda Forever’ Villain Namor Won’t Get His Own Standalone Marvel Movie
In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” we’re introduced to a fearsome new villain named Namor. Played by Mexican actor Tenoche Huerta, Namor comes from an undersea community, his life defined by subjugation and colonization. At one point, he explains the origins of his name: If amor means love, then he’s an outcast (a mutant) starved of affection. No amor. Namor. He’s without love, a loner. He’s also a loaner. Because Marvel Studios doesn’t actually control the character.
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
The director mined his childhood memories for a cinematic experience
‘The Masked Singer': Sir Bugaboo Wasn’t Worried About ‘Ghostbusters’ Giving Away His Voice on the Show
(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”). It was fright night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the only thing to be truly afraid of was elimination. And unfortunately, that was the case for Sir Bugaboo. But he wasn’t afraid of being guessed right away (and he certainly wasn’t afraid of no ghosts).
The Party Report: ‘Babylon’ Premieres in Tinseltown With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and More
This month has been jam-packed with parties, premieres and galas as Hollywood jockeys for position with the people who vote on awards
