On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
Nike’s P-6000 Is Coming in "White Yellow"
Hot on the heels of its “Metallic Silver” iteration, Nike’s P-6000 is returning once again in a “White Yellow” colorway. Since the sneaker’s debut in 2019, the P-6000 has brought vintage and old-school energy to Nike’s sneaker line. It takes design inspiration from the old Nike Pegasus — more specifically the Pegasus 2006 — and brings a modernized spin on archival models. Now, the runner silhouette is here with new colors and is designed to slide right into your sneaker rotation for the Winter season.
HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Reconnect for Pt. 2
Following their collaboration earlier this year for upcycled cut-and-sew hoodies and tees as part of Rebuild by Needles, HIDDEN.NY and Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES reconnect for another series of offerings. Starting as an archive page started by an anonymous British-born creative, HIDDEN.NY has gone on to develop its own in-line offerings and collaborations which most recently include N.E.R.D., Salomon, and Clarks Originals.
Jehucal and Chivas Regal Connect for 10-Piece Capsule Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has connected with Scottish whiskey brand Chivas Regal for new 10-piece capsule collection. Traditionally, Jehucal is best known for its relaxed-fit tracksuits and T-shirt drops, all of which include unique print and embroidered designs that feature and rework the brand’s classic “Till Forever” slogan. Now, the brand is expanding its mainline garments with a new varsity jacket and a melange of added tees and accessories.
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
Palace's First Collaboration with Anglepoise is "Permanently Lit"
Palace and Anglepoise are set to release a co-designed lamp, which sees the iconic Type 75 model updated with a glow-in-the-dark treatment. The lamp, which forms part of Palace’s Holiday ‘22 collection, marks the first collaboration between the two British brands. For it, the Palace in-house design team opted to make use of the Type 75 model, which has previously been customized by the likes of Margaret Howell and Paul Smith.
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
Get Ready for Christmas With This Festive Martine Rose Jumper
Following her playful collaboration with Tommy Jeans, U.K.-based designer Martine Rose is preparing for the holiday season by launching a Christmas-ready jumper perfect for cozying up in this winter. The fair isle pullover receives the festive treatment as vintage selburose patterns enhance the piece with a winter feel. Decked out...
Balenciaga Pulls Ad Campaign Featuring Children Holding Inappropriate Plush Bear Bags
Balenciaga has pulled a controversial holiday campaign that pictured children holding plush bear bags with BDSM-inspired harnesses and handcuffs. The Gift Shop campaign, shot by Gabriele Galimberti, swiftly earned the ire of the internet, with one image showing a child with the aforementioned teddy bear bag, surrounded by inappropriate accessories, including a chain leash and a dog collar choker.
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
Nike LeBron 20's Swooshes Get Accessorized With Faux Animal Hair
LeBron James‘ signature LeBron 20 has been getting every moment to shine this NBA season, and now it has appeared with a bold new pink makeover that features checks with animal prints. This official unveiling of The King’s latest colorway arrives hot off the heels after his court-ready silhouette appeared with a multi-colored arrangement.
