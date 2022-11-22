Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.

16 DAYS AGO