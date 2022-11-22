Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
With another year of exciting releases coming to a close for and its Nike SB team, eyes are already on what’s in store for 2023. Rumored in September, a collaboration between the skateboarding division and popular Mexican drink company Jarritos has been revealed via early pairs. The release follows 2020’s legendary Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” as a crossover between sweets and sneakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Marstone” Rumored For 2023
A new Air Jordan 3 for kids is dropping next Spring. Tinker Hatfield snapped when he made the Air Jordan 3. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this is the shoe that made Michael Jordan want to stay with Nike. Hatfield saved Nike, and for years afterward, he was given the pleasure of designing shoes for MJ.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a cool new women’s exclusive colorway. If you love the AJ1, then you probably like its many variations, such as the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is the middle child of the Air Jordan 1 family of sneakers, and it has certainly given us some amazing colorways over the years. Although it isn’t as popular as its older brother, it is still an amazing entry.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
hypebeast.com
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
hypebeast.com
Palace's First Collaboration with Anglepoise is "Permanently Lit"
Palace and Anglepoise are set to release a co-designed lamp, which sees the iconic Type 75 model updated with a glow-in-the-dark treatment. The lamp, which forms part of Palace’s Holiday ‘22 collection, marks the first collaboration between the two British brands. For it, the Palace in-house design team opted to make use of the Type 75 model, which has previously been customized by the likes of Margaret Howell and Paul Smith.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
