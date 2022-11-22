With 2022 coming to an end soon, is already planning on new Dunk Low colorways for the upcoming year. The latest colorway sees the low-top come dressed in a phantom, light iron ore and ironstone color scheme. The offering sees the shoe constructed in a mixture of materials including a suede base and leather overlays. The Swoosh matches the base in grey suede while the overlays are highlighted in white. The shoe’s tongue and lining is constructed in mesh while the rest of the shoe sits on a two-tone rubber outsole in dark brown to round out the design.

1 DAY AGO