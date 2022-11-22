Read full article on original website
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 "White/Blue" Arrives at HBX
One thing that Americans can be thankful for this Thanksgiving is Teddy Santis’ contributions to New Balance’s MADE in USA line this year. Stepping into the creative director role for the brand’s homegrown division last year, Santis has ushered in several successful collections since. Now, as a holiday release, another slate of New Balance 990v3 and 990v2s have launched.
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Ironstone"
With 2022 coming to an end soon, is already planning on new Dunk Low colorways for the upcoming year. The latest colorway sees the low-top come dressed in a phantom, light iron ore and ironstone color scheme. The offering sees the shoe constructed in a mixture of materials including a suede base and leather overlays. The Swoosh matches the base in grey suede while the overlays are highlighted in white. The shoe’s tongue and lining is constructed in mesh while the rest of the shoe sits on a two-tone rubber outsole in dark brown to round out the design.
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Nike LeBron 20's Swooshes Get Accessorized With Faux Animal Hair
LeBron James‘ signature LeBron 20 has been getting every moment to shine this NBA season, and now it has appeared with a bold new pink makeover that features checks with animal prints. This official unveiling of The King’s latest colorway arrives hot off the heels after his court-ready silhouette appeared with a multi-colored arrangement.
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
The Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 is a Bridge Between Milan and NYC
Italian retailer Slam Jam is known to go above and beyond when it comes to collaborations. The boutique has previously united with several industry heavyweights for special-edition models that garner a second look. From its union with VIBRAM on an experimental tech-first sneaker to its rebellious take on the Vans Sk8-Hi, Slam Jam now joins forces with.
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
Take a Look at the New A$AP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5
Music and fashion have always been at one. When looking at past figures, the likes of Run D.M.C. have influenced the industry with their low-riding denim and chunky Timberland boots and even Tupac recently inspired Karim Benzema’s look for this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony with his frameless glasses and blacked-out suit. However, more recently, figures such as Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator with their respective Billionaire Boys Club and GOLF WANG labels have gone on to break away from their musical stigmas and become respected fashion labels in their own rights.
The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike CPFM Flea 1 "Overgrown" Receives an Official Release Date
Surfacing earlier this year, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x CPFM Flea 1 “Overgrown” has now received an official release date. The upcoming release continues CPFM’s ongoing relationship with Nike for Holiday 2022. Centered around an “Overgrown” plant theme, the original footwear model features uppers covered with...
