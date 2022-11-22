ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Club Q shooting and why pronouns matter

When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez publicly announced the names of the five deceased victims of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, he included the individuals’ pronouns, as submitted by their families. The action didn’t go unnoticed by national media, and was noted as something that may...
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are taking opposite stands on a five-month pause on enforcing the city’s ordinance regarding the ownership of goats and other hoofed animals. KRDO The Council, in a measure presented by members Randy Helms and Nancy Henjum, recently approved a moratorium for the ordinance The post Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage appeared first on KRDO.
