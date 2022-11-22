Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting
The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Club Q shooting and why pronouns matter
When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez publicly announced the names of the five deceased victims of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, he included the individuals’ pronouns, as submitted by their families. The action didn’t go unnoticed by national media, and was noted as something that may...
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Denver Rescue Mission removes anti-LGBTQ employment policies in wake of shooting
The Denver Rescue Mission is removing anti-LGBTQ employment policies in the wake of Saturday’s Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Suspect in the Colorado LGBTQ shootings faces hate crimes charges – what exactly are they?
The 22-year-old suspected shooter at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who allegedly killed five and injured dozens faces five counts of murder and hate crimes charges. Hate crimes are known as “bias-motivated” crimes in Colorado. The charges against the shooter are still preliminary, although Colorado Springs Mayor...
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
West Virginia sheriff’s office extends thoughts, prayers to LGBTQ community after Colorado shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) put out a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, their families and allies, and the entire LGBTQ+ community. KCSO also commends the witnesses who acted in the face of danger to stop and subdue the suspect […]
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Colorado club shooting suspect is non-binary, attorneys say
The public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people said in a Tuesday night filing that their client is non-binary and that "they use they/them pronouns." The big picture: The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder...
Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are taking opposite stands on a five-month pause on enforcing the city’s ordinance regarding the ownership of goats and other hoofed animals. KRDO The Council, in a measure presented by members Randy Helms and Nancy Henjum, recently approved a moratorium for the ordinance The post Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage appeared first on KRDO.
Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says
Ahead of their first court appearance, investigators are learning more about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including that they identify as nonbinary and prefer the pronouns they/them. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports from Colorado Springs. Nov. 23, 2022.
